OHL Top Prospects Game Snubs: Why Lemieux, Kuhta, and 3 Others Were Robbed of a Roster Spot

With the rosters for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game having been unveiled, we identified five prospects who were noticeably left off the roster but deserved to be at next month’s event.

Before we get into the list, it’s important to note all the high-end talent that is coming out of the Western Conference of the OHL. It’s an abundance of riches for Team West, which made it difficult for several prospects to make the event.

F, Jean-Christoph Lemieux - Windsor Spitfires - 5’11”, 176lbs

The most notable player left off Team West’s roster is Windsor Spitfires’ forward Jean-Christoph Lemieux. He was given a “C” grade by NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) in their preliminary rankings, but many argued he should’ve been a B. Lemieux may be slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, but he plays a speedy, tenacious game, and he showcased at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the summer with Team Canada that he can play and thrive in an energy, checking role.

Lemieux hasn’t taken off offensively this season, recording 10 goals and 16 points in 25 games, and that could have been a deciding reason by the selection committee for his omission. However, there are several key components in his game that show he has NHL upside. He’s a fast skater with a quick first step, which makes him an excellent forechecker. He displays intelligence on and off the puck, and there’s some hidden creativity in his puck skills. Alas, he needs to stay healthy, and his slightly reckless playstyle may not be great for his body composition.

F, Jasper Kuhta - Ottawa 67’s - 6’2”, 199lbs

Understandably, Lemieux was left off the roster when you look at all the names on Team West. However, when we look at Team East, it’s quite puzzling why Ottawa 67’s import forward Jasper Kuhta was left off it. 2006-born forwards Egor Barabanov and Alex Kostov made the roster for Team West. Kostov didn’t even receive a preliminary grade by NHLCS, while Kuhta’s “W” grade had him identified as a double overager who could be picked come the summertime.

Barabanov and Kostov both have 35 points to date. They are deserving to be at this event, but Kuhta’s 15 goals and 28 points in 30 games have provided excellent depth to one of the OHL’s most surprising teams this year, the Ottawa 67’s. No offence to Matej Stankoven, but Kuhta has been a far more impactful player and contributor for his team this season. Kuhta was also ranked 32nd amongst all prospects in Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino’s November ranking. He may not be the quickest or flashiest of players, but he’s a big body who knows how to use his size to protect pucks and create time and space for himself and his teammates. He's also got a fairly underrated release on his shot. Kuhta has the qualities of a bottom-six pro player.

F, Evgeny Dubrovtsev - North Bay Battalion - 5’11”, 183lbs

The North Bay Battalion had several players who could’ve made Team East’s roster. Parker Vaughan was picked fifth overall in 2024 by Barrie and was a big piece in the return North Bay got when they traded away Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani last year. Vaughan hasn’t played poorly this year and still provides a presence without the puck, but the production isn't there. Adjacently, his teammate Ryder Carey has been starting to heat up with 11 points in his last 14 games. But we went with the third option: Evgeny Dubrovtsev.

Dubrovtsev has been very consistent since day one of the season for The Troops. Like Lemieux, he’s slightly undersized, and with NHL teams favouring size again, that could have been a reason for his absence. But the Russian forward is sturdy and strong on his skates. He handles the puck well in tight and through contact by combining his puck protection and quick hands in unison. Dubrovtsev’s offense generation comes through his playmaking, but he needs to be a bit more selfish and shoot the puck more. Regardless, he's still adjusting to the North American game and his new lifestyle, but he may be worth a late-round swing at the draft.

LHD, Maksim Sokolovskii - London Knights - 6’8”, 238lbs

Speaking of size, the towering 6-foot-8 London Knights defender would’ve surely been on the roster if he were playing consistently this season. Maksim Sokolovskii is one of those unique new-age lengthy hockey players, where skating isn’t actually an issue for him. His transitions are smooth, and he can swiftly escape pressure upon retrievals in his own end. Combine that fluid skating with his long reach and love to punish opponents physically, and you have a defenseman who can squash rush chances. He's still piecing everything together in his game, and consistency in his play hasn't been all there this year, but his potential upside is tantalizing.

The issue with Sokolovskii and why he was most likely not given a roster spot is that he has only played 14 games this season. London has had a revolving door of defensemen in their lineup, and he’s been handed the short straw on several nights. It’s not incredibly surprising. He did play 16U AAA hockey in the USA last year, which is arguably not a very competitive league. However, you know there will be one NHL team that will take a swing for the big defenseman at the 2026 draft before round three ends.

F, Joe Salandra - Barrie Colts - 5’10”, 198lbs

Joe Salandra is another player who is below six feet and may be overlooked because of his size. The Harvard commit has immediately jumped into a top-six role for one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. He’s a well-rounded winger who can be used on both special teams. His instincts in the offensive and defensive zones stand out. He understands where he needs to be, and his rotations are always on point. Salandra has evidently earned the trust of Barrie's coaching staff.

Salandra possesses a stocky build, nearly 200 pounds at 5-foot-10. He’s another player who understands how to use his build to protect the puck, a trait you need to have for the next level. In terms of production, it’s been average. He hasn’t been able to gain any traction with putting the puck in the net (3 goals), but his playmaking has been solid (14 assists). With the right development team that can help him gain an extra step in his speed, Salandra could be an impactful bottom-six checker in his career.

