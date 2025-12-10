2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Unveiled; Team West Loaded With Talent

The rosters for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game have been announced. The Peterborough Memorial Centre will host the best NHL draft-eligible prospects the OHL has to offer on Jan. 14, 2026, looking to one-up last year’s exciting 5-4 overtime win in the inaugural event.

The roster selection was done by committee. The OHL’s new Vice President of Hockey Operations, James Boyd, NHL Central Scouting, and input from NHL General Managers helped formulate the Eastern and Western Conference rosters.

Team East will have Peterborough’s Head Coach, Rob Wilson, and the rest of his coaching staff behind the bench. Team West will be led by the reigning OHL Coach of the Year, Kitchener’s Jussi Ahokas. His coaching staff will also be accompanying him behind the bench.

Below is Team East’s official roster, along with their season statistics.

Forwards

LW, Nathan Amidovski - Ottawa 67’s - 26GP, 5G, 11A, 16PTS

C, Ryder Cali - North Bay Battalion - 13GP, 7G, 4A, 11PTS

LW, Rowan Henderson - Sudbury Wolves - 29GP, 6G, 7A, 13PTS

LW, Leon Kolarik - Peterborough Petes - 27GP, 8G, 8A, 16PTS

C, Adam Levac - Peterborough Petes - 30GP, 11G, 14A, 25PTS

C, Caleb Malhotra - Brantford Bulldogs - 27GP, 13G, 24A, 37PTS

LW, Adam Novotny - Peterborough Petes - 29GP, 19G, 16A, 35PTS

LW, Aiden O’Donnell - Oshawa Generals - 27GP, 7G, 9A, 16PTS

C, Brooks Rogowski - Oshawa Generals - 19GP, 5G, 10A, 15PTS

LW, Ryan Roobroeck - Niagara IceDogs - 26GP, 14G, 13A, 27PTS

C, Matej Stankoven - Brampton Steelheads - 27GP, 5G, 6A, 11PTS

C, Thomas Vandenberg - Ottawa 67’s - 21GP, 10G, 8A, 18PTS

Defensemen

RHD, Vladimir Dravecky - Brantford Bulldogs - 28GP, 5G, 13A, 18PTS, +17

LHD, Justin Handsor - Barrie Colts - 23GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, -9

LHD, Leo Laschon - Oshawa Generals - 20GP, 1G, 1A, 2PTS, -2

LHD, Brady Murnane - Oshawa Generals - 23GP, 2A, 2PTS, -5

RHD, Ben Reisnecker - Niagara IceDogs - 25GP, 1G, 7A, 8PTS, -9

LHD, Ondrej Ruml - Ottawa 67’s - 30GP, 7G, 10A, 17PTS, +16

Goaltenders

Ryder Fetterolf - Ottawa 67’s - 14-3-1, 2.14GAA, .922SV%, 2SO

Matthew Minchak - Kingston Frontenacs - 5-7-2, 2.33GAA, .928SV%

Both the Ottawa 67’s and Oshawa Generals lead the way with four players on the roster. All eyes will be on Peterborough’s Adam Novotny and Brantford’s Caleb Malhotra, two guys who are expected to be locks to go in the first round of the draft, potentially contending in the top ten.

Below is Team West’s official roster, along with their season statistics.

Forwards

C, Egor Barabanov - Saginaw Spirit - 29GP, 13G, 22A, 35PTS

LW, Ethan Belchetz - Windsor Spitfires - 27GP, 17G, 12A, 29PTS

RW, Jaxon Cover - London Knights - 28GP, 8G, 16A, 24PTS

C, Alessandro Di Iorio - Sarnia Sting - 11GP, 3G, 3A, 6PTS

C, Beckham Edwards - Sarnia Sting - 28GP, 11G, 12A, 23PTS

C, Colin Fitzgerald - Soo Greyhounds - 28GP, 6G, 11A, 17PTS

RW, Nikita Klepov - Saginaw Spirit - 28GP, 16G, 20A, 36PTS

RW, Alex Kostov - Flint Firebirds - 25GP, 18G, 17A, 35PTS

LW, Pierce Mbuyi - Owen Sound Attack - 31GP, 15G, 22A, 37PTS

C, Carter Stevens - Guelph Storm - 20GP, 10G, 7A, 17PTS

LW, Braidy Wassilyn - London Knights - 23GP, 11G, 9A, 20PTS

RW, Cole Zurawski - Owen Sound Attack - 28GP, 16G, 13A, 29PTS

Defensemen

LHD, Lucas Ambrosio - Erie Otters - 28GP, 9A, 9PTS, -11

LHD, Alexander Bilecki - Kitchener Rangers - 29GP, 6G, 7A, 13PTS, +9

LHD, Callum Croskery - Soo Greyhounds - 4GP, 1A, 1PT, +6

RHD, Chase Reid - Soo Greyhounds - 29GP, 13G, 20A, 33PTS, +21

RHD, Rylan Singh - Guelph Storm - 28GP, 4G, 11A, 15PTS, +6

LHD, Jacob Xu - Kitchener Rangers - 22GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, +4

Goaltenders

Zachary Jovanovski - Guelph Storm - 13-8-1, 3.68GAA, .889SV%

Stepan Shurygin - Saginaw Spirit - 8-11-5, 3.70GAA, .890SV%

Saginaw, Sault Ste. Marie and Guelph have the most representatives from the Western Conference, with three each.

There’s no denying that the talent of Team West is far better than Team East. Outside of 2006-born Alex Kostov, who wasn’t originally given a letter grade by NHL Central Scouting in their preliminary rankings, every forward on that roster either received a “B” or “A” grade.

Alas, sometimes a stacked roster of all-stars can try and do too much, and Team East will be bringing two of the best goaltenders in the league this year in Minchak and Fetterolf.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Lukas Fischer To Soo: Did The Sting Get Enough For Their NHL Prospect Captain?

The Soo Greyhounds land a top blueliner for a playoff push. Did the Sarnia Sting get enough in return for their captain?

Canada 2026 World Juniors: 10 OHL Players Named To Training Camp Roster

Hockey Canada announces training camp roster for the 2026 World Juniors. 10 OHL players will make the trip down to Niagara Falls.

Were These Two OHL Players Snubbed Off Sweden's World Juniors Roster?

Sweden has unveiled their roster for the 2026 World Juniors, but two players from the OHL were noticeably left out. Should they have made the team?