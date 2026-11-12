Owen Sound Attack Pick Up Former Top Pick Brenner Lammens From Sarnia Sting For Jake Crawford, Picks

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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Nov 12, 2026 7:52 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 7:52 PM
Updated Nov 12, 2026 8:00 PM
The Attack pick up a potential young star in a blockbuster deal.
The Owen Sound Attack have acquired former fourth overall pick Brenner Lammens from the Sarnia Sting for forward Jake Crawford and multiple draft picks, the teams announced Thursday.
The picks heading to Sarnia are a 2027 second-rounder (SOO), 2028 second (SOO), 2030 second (OS), 2028 third (OTT) and a conditional 2029 15th (OS). Owen Sound also receives a conditional 2030 15th (SAR). The conditions on the pair of 15th-round picks were not immediately made public.
Lammens, 17, has 11 (5+6) points in 20 games in his sophomore OHL campaign with the Sting. A physically imposing centre, he's been long regarded as a potential top-two round pick for the 2027 NHL draft, and has starred internationally for Canada at the U17 level in the past. He was given a 'B' rating by NHL central scouting.
It seems as though the Langton, Ont., native was looking for a change of scenery, which might have sparked this trade between a pair of struggling teams that could both benefit from a promising young player.
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“Brenner was looking for a bigger opportunity, and we wanted to respect that and find a situation where he can take on a larger role," Sting GM Dylan Seca said in a press release. "We believe Owen Sound gives him that chance. We thank Brenner for everything he gave this organization, and we wish him nothing but success.”
On the Attack side, they're happy to add Lammens to a core offensive group led by Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Pierce Mbuyi, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi and Max Delisle, who was picked just one spot behind Lammens in the 2025 OHL draft.
“We’re very excited to add Brenner to our organization,” Attack president and GM Tyler Nother said in a press release. “He’s a young player with a tremendous amount of potential, and we believe he has the ability to become an important piece of our hockey club moving forward."
Brenner Lammens with the Sarnia Sting. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)
Crawford, 19, has 11 (4+7) points in 20 games with Owen Sound this year, his fourth with the organization. He posted career highs of 14 goals and 37 points on last year's team, and brings a good bit of experience and veteran leadership to the table.
“He’s a big, smart, 200-foot centre who has been a tough matchup for every team in this league for three years, including us," Seca said of the 6-foot-3 centre. "He wins faceoffs, he kills penalties, he answers the bell, and he makes the players around him better. Crawford could also return to the OHL as an OA in 27-28.”
That last sentence is an interesting one, as Crawford is committed to join NCAA Bowling Green for the 2027-28 campaign as of now, but it does seem the door is open to push that commitment back.
Sarnia and Owen Sound sit ninth and 10th, respectively, in a competitive Western conference. However, both teams are underperforming their preseason expectations, and it's clear both front offices still believe their group can turn things around and push into the postseason.
With plenty of time left, it's too early to write anyone off, but it's going to be a tough uphill climb with the amount of quality teams in the conference.
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