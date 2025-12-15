Owen Sound Star Forward Tristan Delisle Commits To NCAA Michigan Tech

The Owen Sound Attack have become a much more dangerous offensive team this year. In fact, they have become one of the most potent scoring teams in the OHL, currently sitting second in the league in goals for (139).

Several players have made significant offensive improvements this year, including Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi, 2026 NHL draft-eligible forward Cole Zurawski, and their number one centerman, Tristan Delisle, who recently announced his commitment to play NCAA hockey at Michigan Tech University.

Delisle, 18, has taken off his year. He’s already set new career-highs in goals (21) and points (40) in just a little over half the number of games he played last year. He opened the season up with an 18-game point streak. Delisle is tied for ninth in league scoring and second on the Attack, trailing one point behind 2026 NHL draft-eligible forward Pierce Mbuyi.

“First, I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me every step of the way. I wouldn’t be here without the people who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow—on and off the ice. Secondly, I want to thank the coaching staff of Michigan Tech for giving me this opportunity to further my hockey career and education,” wrote Delisle in his Instagram post announcing his commitment.

No specific date has been set for his commitment. Owen Sound coaching staff, management, and their fans will obviously be hoping that he won’t transfer over to D1 hockey for next season.

Delisle will join former Windsor Spitfires forward Ryan Abraham, who currently plays for the Michigan Tech Huskies.

