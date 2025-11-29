Beyond Debate: Why Reigning OHL Rookie Of The Year Pierce Mbuyi Didn't Deserve To Miss The CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The second annual CHL USA Prospects Challenge has come and gone. USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) took care of business in game one, defeating Team CHL by a score of 4-2. The NTDP was outshot 44-26, but American goaltender Brady Knowling, who also has a Canadian citizenship, stood tall with a 42-save performance in front of all the scouts.

Game 2 was another back-and-forth, close contest between the two squads. The NTDP led for the majority of the game, but QMJHL’s Xavier Villeneuve scored on the power play to put Team CHL on top and win 4-3.

With both teams winning one game apiece, a “Super Overtime” was held after regulation on game two to decide bragging rights.

USA’s Victor Plante let off a lethal release that beat Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski under the glove, and the Americans got their sweet, sweet revenge.

There was a mixed bag of reactions to Team CHL. Brantford Bulldogs forward Caleb Malhotra was outstanding and certainly raised his draft stock, but there were a lot of individualistic performances.

Perhaps the team could’ve used someone like Owen Sound Attack’s star forward Pierce Mbuyi?

Leads OHL Draft-Eligible Prospects In Points

Mbuyi was the most obvious, and questioning, omission from Team CHL’s roster. The former seventh-overall pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection has been nothing short of spectacular since coming into the league. His rookie campaign was memorable, and he’s carried over that momentum into his NHL draft season.

The most obvious reason why Mbuyi should’ve been on Team CHL is that he leads all 2008-born NHL draft-eligible players in scoring from the OHL. Only J.P. Hurlbert from the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL has more points than Mbuyi in the entire CHL (not including Jaxon Jacobson, who is draft-eligible in 2027).

Mbuyi is tied for fifth in OHL scoring. He’s recorded 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points. Owen Sound’s top line of himself, Tristan Delisle, and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi has been a force this season, and Mbuyi has adopted a more advanced playmaking game, while also developing a pesty side to him.

Mbuyi was given a disrespectful “C” grade by NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) in their preliminary rankings for the 2026 draft. Yes, he’s undersized for the NHL, and there’s still plenty of work to be done in his defensive play and puck management, but the CHL USA Prospects Challenge is meant to showcase the most talented players coming out of the CHL. Mbuyi deserved to be on that list of players.

Reigning OHL Rookie of the Year

As previously mentioned, Mbuyi had an incredible rookie season as a 16-year-old with the Attack. He set a franchise record for most points by a rookie with 52 points in 63 games, and was one goal shy of tying Colby Barlow’s record for most goals (finished with 29).

Mbuyi’s season concluded with him receiving the OHL’s Emms Family Award for the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year.

The “C” grade he was given by NHLCS indicates that they view him as a potential fourth-to-fifth-round candidate. However, TSN’s Director of Scouting, and former NHL GM, Craig Button, had him ranked 21st in his November rankings. For reference, Button had nine players from the CHL above Mbuyi, four from the OHL (Chase Reid, Ethan Belchetz, Caleb Malhotra, Nikita Klepov).

With the season Mbuyi is currently having and being the reigning OHL Rookie of the Year, well, that is just another clear reason why the Mississauga, Ontario, native should’ve been at the recent prospects showcase.

