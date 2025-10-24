Remembering OHL Champion Jake Patterson: Former London Knights Goaltender Tragically Passes Away

The hockey world is mourning the tragic and sudden passing of former London Knights goaltender Jake Patterson, who has died at the age of 31.

The news has sent a shockwave through the OHL community, leaving teammates and fans stunned and heartbroken. Patterson was more than just a player; he was a beloved member of the Knights' family, aiding them in their Championship run in the 2012-13 season.

Patterson’s OHL career was defined by consistent performance. From Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, he was drafted by the Plymouth Whalers in 2010, but spent his entire career in London.

Spanning over 70 regular season games, his play in the London Knights' net made him a fixture in the organization during a two-year dominant stint. While he often shared the crease with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz and Kevin Bailie, Patterson always rose to the occasion, backstopping the team with reliability.

The true peak of Patterson's tenure came during the Knights' incredible run of championships from 2012-2014. He was just a call-up option for the team during the 2011-12 season, playing six games, but posted a fantastic 1.85 goals-against-average and .929 save percentage. But Patterson became a vital component of the team in the following two seasons.

In those two seasons (2012-13, 2013-14), Patterson recorded a 41-15-5 record, earning an OHL Championship ring with the team in 2013. Although Stolarz was London’s go-to starter during the playoffs and game one starter of the 2013 Memorial Cup, Patterson took over the crease in the team’s tournament tie-breaker game against the Saskatoon Blades to advance to the semi-finals. After helping the team achieve a 6-1 victory, stopping 32 of 33, Patterson got the nod again for their semi-final match against the Portland Winterhawks.

Despite another incredible performance in the crease, making 32 saves on 34 shots, the Knights fell 2-1, but Patterson gave his team and the city of London a glimmer of hope in back-to-back win-or-go-home games.

Jake Patterson’s legacy in London Knights history was short, but it is one of perseverance, reliability, and success. Though his life was cut tragically short, the bond he forged with the Knights community and his teammates will endure.

As the hockey world grieves, his accomplishments in the OHL will serve as a permanent tribute to a player who truly earned his place as a champion in London.

A GoFundMe has been created, with all of the proceeds going to Jake’s three-year-old son, Luca.