Three OHLers Who Boosted Their Draft Stock At The 2026 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup gave some 2027 NHL draft eligible talent the chance to showcase their promise in an early draft showing
The 2026 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup saw Canada take a dominating 8-1 win against the United States, taking a stomping to their rivals to the south in a revenge win after past hockey disappointments to Canada at the hands of the Americans.
Notably, it was the 2028 eligibles who led the way for the tournament's highlights. Despite an injury to Oshawa Generals top import pick Matyas Michalek, Canada's Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue led the way for gold against another potential 2028 top pick in American Joey Cullen.
Multiple OHLers that are eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft managed to make an impact at the tournament, and showed the promise to potentially be major risers for the draft next June.
Jaakko Wycisk - Right Wing - Guelph
Wycisk, a projected first round pick for the 2027 NHL Draft, tied for the tournament lead in scoring with 10 points in five games, leading the tournament in assists with eight.
Despite being on the third line with Benjamin Veitch and Kayden Stroeder, Wycisk was one of Canada's most dangerous and productive offensive producers, led by a four point performances against Finland.
Wycisk has the offensive pedigree to grow into a potential lottery pick if he can remain with the same high-effort offense he showed at the Hlinka. His physical presence is another plus to see Wycisk be a riser this season.
Camryn Warren - Left Wing - North Bay
Despite being one of the OHL's most impactful rookies last season, the undersized Warren is a player who lacks a surefire NHL projection, but seven points in games for Canada has surely ensured he'll have heavy eyes on him this season.
Playing on the top line with the Regina Pats duo of Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue, Warren showed strong chemistry with the two underagers, creating a dangerous offensive line that possessed high creativity throughout the tournament.
Although just 5'9, Warren shows the intensity that could allow him to overcome the odds and make it to the NHL, although he looks unlikely to end up a top-32 pick in the draft and remains a player with some risk. Warren has shown himself to be clutch with an OHL Cup MVP and now Hlinka gold.
Cooper McAslan - RH Defenseman - London
A prospect who played in the London Knights system and was nurtured in a Jr. B role, And he's 6'3 right shot defenseman? That's sure shown to be a winning combo.
The London Knights have perfected the development of this type of prospect, letting them play heavy minutes in either Jr. A or Jr. B rather than feed them to the wolves, and then have them come into the OHL ready to produce over 20 minutes a night.
McAslan showcased promising defensive maturity, appearing as someone who like a few Knights prospects who came before him, that he will instantly excel in the OHL having been given space to develop his game in the GOJHL.
Just being a 6'3 RHD London Knights prospect will see McAslan intrigue scouts, but they'll also want to see him continue the responsible and high-effort game he showed at the Hlinka.
On the non-Canadian side, American Nolan Snyder was one of the more impressive players for the silver winning USA. Snyder showed good offensive tools and mobility. He could be a pick in the middle to late rounds.
Additionally, while Ryerson Edgar had a strong tournament, moving the puck well and creating chances offensively, his stock, which was already that of a top-64 pick, looks steady and not as highly risen as some others prospects. He still has outside top-32 potential.