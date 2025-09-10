Colorado Avalanche Prospect Christian Humphreys Confidence Rekindled After Leaving The NCAA For OHL's Kitchener Rangers

Should OHL players leave for opportunities to play collegiate-level hockey in the NCAA? That is a conversation that is constantly being had since we are seeing more and more high-end players from the CHL leave their junior teams to play in the NCAA.

It’s situational and depends on the player and possibly where they are in their development. For example, Porter Martone returning for a fourth OHL season wouldn’t make sense in terms of developing him for the NHL, since he has dominated the league for the past two seasons. How about the other way around? Does it make more sense for a player who is struggling in the NCAA to leave school for the OHL?

I had the opportunity to chat with Kitchener Rangers forward Christian Humphreys, who left the University of Michigan midway through the 2024-25 campaign to join the Rangers in the OHL. His insight as to why he left school will make you realize how important it is for a player to be given more ice time, puck touches, and put in spots to succeed for their development.

Humphreys, 19, was a talented US-born prospect rising through the ranks. The United States National Team Development Program scooped him up and brought him on board to enhance his development from 2022 to 2024. Through the program, he was able to have NHL scouts watch his development over the span of two years, and the Colorado Avalanche took a flyer on him in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, selecting him 215th overall.

His time in the program prepared him for his transition to the NCAA, where he was ready to begin his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines. Alas, Humphreys quickly came to realize during his freshman year that not only was ice time hard to come by, but staying in the lineup was too.

“During my time in Michigan, I wasn’t getting many puck touches. You know, I was playing in the bottom six and was in and out of the lineup,” said Humphreys.

He mentioned that he started to have thoughts of doubt creeping in.

“I kind of started to question my hockey abilities in my game. Whenever a player does that, especially when you’re in and out of the lineup, and it’s a short season, it’s tough and takes a toll on you,” said Humphreys.

The avalanche prospect found his stride again after making the extremely difficult decision to leave the University of Michigan to play in the OHL for the Kitchener Rangers. He admitted that the increase in ice time and puck touches was beneficial for his development. This shift rekindled his confidence but also set him on the path to rediscover his game.

“I’d say after every single game, I was getting better and better. They (Kitchener) were trusting me and putting me into spots to succeed. And from the team aspect, our guys were so tight, I think that helped me and drove me to be better. It’s tough when you have a new guy come in halfway through the year, but they handled it great.”

Humphreys was planning on going back to school for the upcoming 2025-26 season, but he said that it was a no-brainer to return for another season in Kitchener, and from a development standpoint, it made the most sense.

Rangers Head Coach Jussi Ahokas Has NHL Teams Intrigued

Kitchener Rangers’ Jussi Ahokas became the first European head coach in OHL history when he joined the franchise in 2023. He’s entering his third season behind the bench for the blueshirts, and is coming off a 47-15-6 season where he took home the 2024-25 Matt Leyden Trophy for OHL Coach of the Year

There’s a vast difference between the NCAA schedule and the OHL schedule. In fact, the OHL plays exactly double the number of games NCAA teams play in the regular season.

The OHL regular season consists of 68 games, while the NCAA season comprises 34 games. The University of Michigan can potentially add up to seven extra games through the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. A successful season for their players typically means playing around 40 games.

Because the OHL features a more traditional playoff style of a best-of-seven elimination series, Humphreys has the opportunity to play over 80 games in total if the Rangers make it to the OHL finals, which they are expected to take a stab at in the 2025-26 season.

Humphreys discussed how scheduling influenced his decision to return to the OHL.

“You know, you’re playing 20 minutes a night and playing 68 games plus playoffs. In school, I was getting eight minutes a night, played ten games, and was probably scratched for about five of them. It was huge to come here (Kitchener) and get those minutes.”

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native got himself acclimated swiftly to the OHL, immediately supporting the top part of the Rangers’ forward lineup. In 28 regular-season games, he recorded 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), developing chemistry with Jack Pridham, who also decided to return to Kitchener for another season instead of heading to Boston University.

Kitchener Rangers & Guelph Storm Named Finalists To Host 2027 Memorial Cup

The finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup tournament have been named. The Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers, OHL rival organizations, have been announced as the two finalists.

Humphreys laughed and mentioned that Pridham effectively orchestrated the return of the American forward for one more season. They aim to seek redemption after their exit in the Western Conference Finals against the London Knights last year.

“He was like, one more year, one more year, and you know it was in my head at that point. The second I got to Kitchener, my plan was to just finish the year and go back to school. But we both fell in love with it the second we got there. It speaks volumes about the organization. We believe in our GM, we believe in the fan base, we believe in Kitchener. Everyone wants to be in Kitchener.”

Kitchener was recently named as one of the two finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup. The Rangers are a historic OHL franchise with one of the biggest fan bases, and it didn’t take long for the Avalanche prospect to realize just how loud the blueshirts faithful can be.

“It’s crazy. I remember my first game was against Brampton, and my agent was telling me before I got out there that it’s one of the craziest places to play in the OHL. You’re going to love it here. You know, the school atmosphere (of the NCAA) is cool, and I thought there’s no way this is going to match college. But I just remember that first game, I think it was sold out, and the fans were just so loud. I remember our first power play shift, and we had to get so close to each other just to hear each other.”

Before he gets his year started in the OHL, Humphreys is headed off to Colorado’s rookie tournament taking place from Sept. 12 to 14, with games against the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights.

