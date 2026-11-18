QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league shapes up heading into the 10th weekend of action.
We're now into the double digits in terms of weeks into the 2026-27 QMJHL season, as the holiday season approaches and the World Juniors are just around the corner.
There's just one game kicking off week 10, but it's a pretty interesting one with the talented yet inconsistent Cape Breton Eagles travel to take on a strong Victoriaville Tigres side.
Here's how the power rankings are stacking up.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Val-d'Or Foreurs (16-2-2) (Prev. 1)
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Another week at the top for Val-d'Or, though the offence has started to dry up a bit over the past couple of weeks. Still, they're certainly the best team in the league right now.
2: Quebec Remparts (15-5-1) (Prev. 3)
A strong 3-1 weekend vaults the Remparts back into second place. When this team is on, their stars are firing on all cylinders, which has been the case for the most part lately.
3: Victoriaville Tigres (14-5-1) (Prev. 2)
It was not a good weekend at all, with losses to the Armada and Huskies, while just squeaking out a win over the Drakkar. Still, there's enough goodwill built here that they don't drop too far.
4: Saint John Sea Dogs (13-5-3) (Prev. 4)
Another good weekend from a team finding their form again. What's most encouraging may be how well Alexis Joseph has produced in recent weeks.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
5: Sherbrooke Phoenix (10-5-3) (Prev. 7)
They've been a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team this season, but have found good form after a tough losing streak.
6: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (11-6-3) (Prev. 6)
Picked up a pair of superb wins over the Foreurs and Tigres, but then lost to the Phoenix. Still in really good form.
7: Newfoundland Regiment (12-7-3) (Prev. 5)
Split a pair with the Eagles before falling to the Mooseheads in a tough Nova Scotian road weekend.
8: Halifax Mooseheads (9-6-4) (Prev. 9)
Lost to a good Quebec side, but beat Newfoundland. Still firmly in that second tier of teams.
9: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (11-8-0) (Prev. 13)
This middle tier is super tight, so a 2-0 weekend can vault you up the table pretty quickly. That said, with five wins in six, the Sags are certainly playing their best hockey of the season right now.
10: Cape Breton Eagles (8-6-5) (Prev. 10)
Split a pair at home against the Regiment, which is not enough to move up from the middle of this list.
11: Moncton Wildcats (11-9-1) (Prev. 12)
Got a really nice win over Saint John before destroying a reeling Rimouski side. Seem to be coming out of their funk.
12: Gatineau Olympiques (10-8-4) (Prev. 11)
They absolutely love this mid-tier. Not quite .500, but the closest to mid team in the league.
13: Drummondville Voltigeurs (10-9-2) (Prev. 14)
A loss to Chicoutimi put an end to a six-game winning streak, but this team continues to climb.
14: Rimouski Océanic (9-8-4) (Prev. 8)
The bottom has fallen out. It's now seven losses on the bounce and that start of the season surge is starting to look like a good deal of overperofmance.
Tier Three: Pretenders
15: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-11-2) (Prev. 16)
Starting to look better as a remade team is beginning to gel for the first time this season. Still far from a contender, but beginning to take a step out of the basement.
16: Charlottetown Islanders (8-11-2) (Prev. 15)
Beat Rimouski in a shootout before losing to Quebec. Pretty ho-hum.
17: Shawinigan Cataractes (4-12-3) (Prev. 17)
Now seven straight losses. While injuries and inexperience have played a part, this team just isn't competitive right now.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (4-15-1) (Prev. 18)
The closest to not last they've been since 2024-25 ended.
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