QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league stacks up heading into the 11th weekend of action.
The end of November is nearly here, and just like that, the 2026-27 QMJHL season is approaching a third of the way complete.
With the winter trade window opening in under a month's time, teams are beginning to talk trades as they position themselves as buyers or sellers the rest of the way.
With that being said, here's how the power rankings shape up heading into the 11th weekend of action, which doubles as Thanksgiving for the American talent in the league.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Val-d'Or Foreurs (16-3-2) (Prev. 1)
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The Foreurs were dealing with an illness this past weekend, which forced a game against Drummondville to be postponed. Maybe, a healthier group can get back to their goal-scoring ways from earlier in the campaign.
2: Quebec Remparts (17-5-1) (Prev. 2)
The Remparts have won four in a row, and seven of their last eight, as they start to look like the true contender their roster suggests they should be.
3: Saint John Sea Dogs (15-5-3) (Prev. 4)
A solid 2-0 weekend, easily beating Moncton twice. This group looks poised to make a deep run this year, and the Torkel Jennersjo deal is reaping early rewards.
4: Victoriaville Tigres (16-6-1) (Prev. 3)
They got clobbered by Cape Breton, but turned it around with a pair of wins over Rimouski and Sherbrooke. They still are leaky defensively, and have a propensity to get lit up every now and again.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
5: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (13-7-3) (Prev. 6)
There's a legitimate gap between the top four in the rest of the field, but the Huskies get to be the top of that second tier for the time being, thanks to their 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.
6: Halifax Mooseheads (12-6-4) (Prev. 8)
Winners of four straight means... a head coaching change? Interesting timing for a group that has been inconsistent this year, but it's now up to Mario Duhamel to keep this momentum going.
7: Newfoundland Regiment (14-8-3) (Prev. 7)
Split a pair in Charlottetown before beating Moncton. A solid weekend for a solid team.
8: Sherbrooke Phoenix (11-6-4) (Prev. 5)
Went 1-1-1 over the weekend, which included a very impressive win over the Foreurs, before falling to Shawinigan in OT and Victoriaville by a 7-2 scoreline.
9: Gatineau Olympiques (12-8-4) (Prev. 12)
Beat the OHL's Ottawa 67's twice, which means it may be called the Battle of the Gatineau River for the foreseeable future? We don't make the rules.
10: Cape Breton Eagles (10-7-5) (Prev. 10)
Honestly, a very good weekend. Couldn't beat Quebec, but took down Victoriaville and Chicoutimi.
11: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (11-9-1) (Prev. 9)
Still in the middle tier, but took a step back with a pair of losses over the weekend.
Tier Three: Pretenders
12: Drummondville Voltigeurs (10-10-2) (Prev. 13)
They remain in solid form despite a loss and a rescheduled game over this weekend, and have made a signing in American defender Gavin Callahan.
13: Moncton Wildcats (11-12-1) (Prev. 11)
Three straight losses drop this team again. After some really good seasons, it may be time to call this one, and get some assets to build for the future.
14: Rimouski Océanic (9-10-4) (Prev. 14)
It's now nine straight without a win as this team remains in freefall. The start of the season was always going to be a bit of overperforming, but falling off this quickly is crazy.
15: Blainville-Boisbraind Armada (10-12-2) (Prev. 15)
Got smoked by Halifax, before heading to Kingston to pick up a win over the OHL's Frontenacs. Everyone is beating those Ontario teams these days, though.
16: Charlottetown Islanders (9-12-2) (Prev. 16)
Split a pair at home to Newfoundland. Still looking to be pretty firmly in the selling pile.
17: Shawinigan Cataractes (5-13-3) (Prev. 17)
Took down Sherbrooke in a shootout, which finally gave this team another win. With some players debating their futures, it seems pretty fair to say where the season is going for this very young group.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (5-16-1) (Prev. 18)
Won again this weekend, and they're just two points off the bottom. With a back-to-back away to second-bottom Shawinigan coming on Friday and Saturday, the Drakkar could finally step out of the basement.
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