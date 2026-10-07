2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 4)

QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Oct 7, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 7, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league shapes up heading into the fourth weekend of action
We're now into weekend four of the 2026-27 QMJHL season, and it's beginning to become the time where results become more real, and variance in league standings starts to slow down week-to-week.
That being said, there's still plenty of movement in the good old power rankings. Let's take a look at how things stand as we head into Canadian Thanksgiving weekend.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Quebec Remparts (5-1-0) (Prev. 1)
This top six is absolutely flying, and this team seems to be able to score at will. It seems like every night, someone new is putting in a massive performance.
2: Moncton Wildcats (5-1-0) (Prev. 2)
Finally lost a game, but still a top contender. This team doesn't have any super top scorers, but are so deep and win by committee.
3: Rimouski Océanic (5-1-1) (Prev. 5)
Probably the brightest surprise of this young season, Rimouski looks awesome. Mathys Dube leads the league in points, while some new additions in Caiden Pellegrino, Maximilian Mares and Phin Howard all look amazing.
4: Val-d'Or Foreurs (4-1-1) (Prev. 3)
Another solid week for a very good team. They could use a bit more secondary scoring, but otherwise are in fine form.
5: Victoriaville Tigres (5-2-0) (Prev. 9)
A nice 3-0 weekend, and this team is really starting to figure it out. There's still work to do defensively, but it's coming along.
6: Cape Breton Eagles (2-1-3) (Prev. 6)
A much better weekend, and Liam Lefebvre is starting to flex his power as a top player in this league. The rise should begin as soon as they figure out how to win in the shootout.
7: Saint John Sea Dogs (3-1-2) (Prev. 7)
Yet another talented team beginning the turnaround. They went 2-0 last weekend, and keeping that streak alive will see them jump up this list.
8: Sherbrooke Phoenix (4-1-1) (Prev. 6)
A so-so weekend from a solid contender. The Phoenix are good, but need a bit more pop to be great.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
9: Newfoundland Regiment (4-1-1) (Prev. 10)
It's getting harder and harder to ignore the Regiment, who have put together a nice positive streak of performances.
10: Gatineau Olympiques (4-1-2) (Prev. 12)
They're still winning games, and have been more or less solid in their own end. The big step has come offensively, where there are actual signs of life, a departure from last season's struggles.
11: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (3-1-2) (Prev. 8)
A couple of OTLs this past weekend, as this young team still find its footing.
12: Charlottetown Islanders (4-2-2) (Prev. 13)
The Islanders have played more than anyone else this season, and have put together a pretty decent record.
13: Halifax Mooseheads (2-1-3) (Prev. 11)
There are so many teams with multiple OTLs early on in this campaign, which speaks to the parity across the league. The Mooseheads seem to be caved in at times, but have only lost once in regulation.
Tier Three: Pretenders
14: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (2-5-0) (Prev. 14)
An 0-3 weekend isn't great, but everyone below them also seemed to lose. There is absolutely a big tier gap that starts here.
15: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (2-4-0) (Prev. 15)
Their only two wins this season are against Baie-Comeau.
16: Drummondville Voltigeurs (1-4-0) (Prev. 17)
They're 1-0 since Louis-Felix Bourque return. There's definitely growth potential with this group, but a bigger sample size is needed.
17: Shawinigan Cataractes (1-3-1) (Prev. 16)
A better performance in their lone game of the weekend, but they still struggle keeping the puck out of their net.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-6-0) (Prev. 18)
Maybe there will be someone else in last one day.
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