2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 5)

QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Oct 14, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league stacks up following Thanksgiving weekend.
Thanksgiving weekend has come and gone, and with that were a flurry of QMJHL games.
Now that each team has played somewhere between 7-11 games, we have a better grasp on what each team is, and how good they are. But, there are still plenty of unanswered questions, and a lot of season left to play.
Now, let's take a look in at how the power rankings are shaping up as we enter the fifth weekend of the season.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Quebec Remparts (7-1-0) (Prev. 1)
Now seven wins in a row, this Remparts team is flying, and a ton of fun to watch.
2: Saint John Sea Dogs (6-1-2) (Prev. 7)
This group has really started to come together of late, and young stars like Alexis Joseph and Jamie Glance are really flourishing.
3: Val-d'Or Foreurs (6-1-1) (Prev. 4)
The fewest goals against in the league and Philippe Veilleux remains a fantastic combination.
4: Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-1-1) (Prev. 8)
A big 2-0 week, and the Phoenix are really rolling as they sit atop the West.
5: Rimouski Océanic (6-2-1) (Prev. 3)
Not the greatest of weekends, but still a very solid team with some great young players. Also added Tommy Miller to the fold, who got into both games.
6: Victoriaville Tigres (6-3-0) (Prev. 5)
Just a brutal loss to the Armada, which ended a five-game winning streak. The good news is they seem to be on the mend with a few injury situations.
7: Moncton Wildcats (5-3-0) (Prev. 2)
All of a sudden have dropped three in a row after starting 5-0. They'll need to find their form again to jump up these rankings.
8: Newfoundland Regiment (6-3-1) (Prev. 9)
The Regiment keep climbing, though a tough loss to Shawinigan stunts that for a bit.
9: Cape Breton Eagles (2-3-4) (Prev. 6)
Right when things looked to be on the right track, this team had another tough weekend. They just can't figure out how to win past regulation.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
10: Halifax Mooseheads (4-1-3) (Prev. 13)
It feels as though every Mooseheads game goes to OT, but that means this group still has just one regulation loss. Hanging in there in any game is a good skill to have.
11: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5-3-2) (Prev. 11)
This group is still a bit inconsistent, but can play with just about anyone.
12: Gatineau Olympiques (5-3-2) (Prev. 10)
Had to fight to beat Baie-Comeau, and then dropped games to Val-d'Or and Chicoutimi.
13: Charlottetown Islanders (5-4-2) (Prev. 12)
The Islanders have played more games than anyone else, and seem to be settling in as a chaotic neutral team.
14: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (4-5-0) (Prev. 15)
They actually had a really good Thanksgiving weekend, thanks to tremendous play from Raphael Precourt and Mathis Dufour.
15: Drummondville Voltigeurs (2-5-2) (Prev. 16)
Now 2-1-2 with Louis-Felix Bourque in the lineup. Probably not a great team, but they're at least solid enough with a full group of players.
Tier three: Pretenders
16: Shawinigan Cataractes (2-4-1) (Prev. 17)
Still big defensive struggles, but this young group can score when they're feeling it.
17: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (3-7-0) (Prev. 14)
Just not really enough talent in this team, who struggle to score and fill their building.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-7-1) (Prev. 18)
As a reminder, game 13 was their first win last season. The clock is ticking.
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