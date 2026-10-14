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2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 5)

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Rory Arthur
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Oct 14, 2026 11:00 AM

How the league stacks up following Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving weekend has come and gone, and with that were a flurry of QMJHL games.

Now that each team has played somewhere between 7-11 games, we have a better grasp on what each team is, and how good they are. But, there are still plenty of unanswered questions, and a lot of season left to play.

Now, let's take a look in at how the power rankings are shaping up as we enter the fifth weekend of the season.

Tier One: Contenders

1: Quebec Remparts (7-1-0) (Prev. 1)

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Now seven wins in a row, this Remparts team is flying, and a ton of fun to watch.

2: Saint John Sea Dogs (6-1-2) (Prev. 7)

This group has really started to come together of late, and young stars like Alexis Joseph and Jamie Glance are really flourishing.

3: Val-d'Or Foreurs (6-1-1) (Prev. 4)

The fewest goals against in the league and Philippe Veilleux remains a fantastic combination.

4: Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-1-1) (Prev. 8)

A big 2-0 week, and the Phoenix are really rolling as they sit atop the West.

5: Rimouski Océanic (6-2-1) (Prev. 3)

Not the greatest of weekends, but still a very solid team with some great young players. Also added Tommy Miller to the fold, who got into both games.

6: Victoriaville Tigres (6-3-0) (Prev. 5)

Just a brutal loss to the Armada, which ended a five-game winning streak. The good news is they seem to be on the mend with a few injury situations.

7: Moncton Wildcats (5-3-0) (Prev. 2)

All of a sudden have dropped three in a row after starting 5-0. They'll need to find their form again to jump up these rankings.

8: Newfoundland Regiment (6-3-1) (Prev. 9)

The Regiment keep climbing, though a tough loss to Shawinigan stunts that for a bit.

9: Cape Breton Eagles (2-3-4) (Prev. 6)

Right when things looked to be on the right track, this team had another tough weekend. They just can't figure out how to win past regulation.

Tier Two: Hopefuls 

10: Halifax Mooseheads (4-1-3) (Prev. 13) 

It feels as though every Mooseheads game goes to OT, but that means this group still has just one regulation loss. Hanging in there in any game is a good skill to have.

11: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5-3-2) (Prev. 11)

This group is still a bit inconsistent, but can play with just about anyone.

12: Gatineau Olympiques (5-3-2) (Prev. 10)

Had to fight to beat Baie-Comeau, and then dropped games to Val-d'Or and Chicoutimi.

13: Charlottetown Islanders (5-4-2) (Prev. 12)

The Islanders have played more games than anyone else, and seem to be settling in as a chaotic neutral team.

14: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (4-5-0) (Prev. 15)

They actually had a really good Thanksgiving weekend, thanks to tremendous play from Raphael Precourt and Mathis Dufour.

15: Drummondville Voltigeurs (2-5-2) (Prev. 16)

Now 2-1-2 with Louis-Felix Bourque in the lineup. Probably not a great team, but they're at least solid enough with a full group of players.

Tier three: Pretenders 

16: Shawinigan Cataractes (2-4-1) (Prev. 17)

Still big defensive struggles, but this young group can score when they're feeling it.

17: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (3-7-0) (Prev. 14)

Just not really enough talent in this team, who struggle to score and fill their building.

18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-7-1) (Prev. 18)

As a reminder, game 13 was their first win last season. The clock is ticking. 

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Power RankingsQuebec RempartsMaddox DagenaisSherbrooke PhoenixRimouski Océanic
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