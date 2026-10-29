2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 7)

QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Oct 29, 2026 5:50 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 5:50 PM
How the league stacks up heading into Halloween weekend
The QMJHL prospects game has come and gone, and everyone is now back with their teams ahead of the next weekend of regularly scheduled games.
Halloween weekend is off to a hot start Thursday with the Halifax Mooseheads in Gatineau for a matchup with the Olympiques.
Here's how the power rankings shape up heading into the seventh weekend of action.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Val-d'Or Foreurs (12-1-1) (Prev. 1)
The winning ways keep on coming for the Foreurs, who are settling in as a truly elite team.
2: Victoriaville Tigres (10-3-1) (Prev. 6)
On fire since adding Raphael Precourt, which has really added the finishing touches to make this team a real contender. Three more very impressive wins.
3: Quebec Remparts (9-3-1) (Prev. 2)
A 1-1-1 weekend, including a pair of losses to the Foreurs. They'll need to figure out how to match that level.
4: Rimouski Océanic (8-3-2) (Prev. 7)
A tough OT loss to the Armada, but then beat Shawinigan. Wasn't the best weekend, but some teams around them had it worse.
5: Newfoundland Regiment (9-4-2) (Prev. 4)
Got put back a rung with a pair of home losses against Victoriaville. Still top of the East on points, though they've played more games than everyone else.
6: Saint John Sea Dogs (8-4-2) (Prev. 5)
Got smoked by Gatineau, but turned around with a pair of wins they should've had.
7: Sherbrooke Phoenix (7-3-2) (Prev. 3)
Two regulation losses against Moncton and Victoriaville wasn't how they wanted that weekend to go.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Cape Breton Eagles (5-3-4) (Prev. 9)
A pair of big rivalry wins over Halifax and Charlottetown pushes the winning streak to three. This team obviously has the talent, but they need to really start putting a streak together.
9: Halifax Mooseheads (6-2-4) (Prev. 8)
Lost to Cape Breton, but beat Charlottetown. Still maybe a piece or two away from being in the top tier, though their top guys are great.
10: Gatineau Olympiques (7-4-3) (Prev. 10)
Starting to become comfortable in the middle of the table. Good goaltending and team defence helps them stay in any game, but at times you want more offensively from this group.
11: Moncton Wildcats (7-6-0) (Prev. 11)
Now 2-6 since their undefeated start. In particular, the offence has really slowed down. Their top line is good, but the depth up front isn't quite there.
12: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6-5-2) (Prev. 12)
Just one game last weekend, a shutout loss to Quebec. A young team that seems to be settling into this range.
Tier Three: Pretenders
13: Shawinigan Cataractes (4-5-3) (Prev. 15)
The record isn't the greatest, but they keep putting up solid performances. There's some legitimate credibility to this young team.
14: Charlottetown Islanders (5-8-2) (Prev. 13)
A pair of Maritime losses to Halifax and Cape Breton extend the losing streak to six.
15: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (6-7-0) (Prev. 14)
The record is fine, and they're hanging in there without Precourt. But, a loss to Baie-Comeau is a loss to Baie-Comeau.
16: Drummondville Voltigeurs (4-7-2) (Prev. 16)
They're still just fine. If they want to climb these rankings, they'll need to start finding more wins.
17: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (5-9-1) (Prev. 17)
Actually coming off a pretty successful weekend. Still, this is a rebuilding team.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2-10-1) (Prev. 18)
They're now 2-1 in their last three! Tate Collins has been a pretty solid signing.
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