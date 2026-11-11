2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 9)

QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Nov 11, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league shapes up heading into the ninth weekend of action.
We're well into November now, and the eyes start looking forward towards the QMJHL's winter trade period coming up next month, and how teams will position themselves heading into the new year.
With every team playing around 16-20 games now, we have a pretty good idea of who's good, and who's not. The challenge now is separating the really great teams from the just pretty good ones, and seeing who will push their chips in for a championship next spring.
Week nine of the 2026-27 campaign starts with a Remembrance Day game in Moncton, as the Wildcats host the Remparts on a Wednesday night. Here's how the power rankings are stacking up.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Val-d'Or Foreurs (15-2-1) (Prev. 1)
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Finally lost a game in a top-tier showdown with Victoriaville, before bouncing back nicely against Gatineau.
2: Victoriaville Tigres (13-4-1) (Prev. 2)
Had a legitimate argument to go top after beating the aforementioned Foreurs, but blew it by getting shut out by Rouyn-Noranda the very next night.
3: Quebec Remparts (12-4-1) (Prev. 3)
Won a big home-and-home over Rimouski, which has kept them atop the Eastern conference standings.
4: Saint John Sea Dogs (11-5-2) (Prev. 7)
A very nice 2-0 weekend, and made a new addition up front with the trade for Torkel Jennersjo. A team you can bet will push some chips in to be a contender.
5: Newfoundland Regiment (11-5-3) (Prev. 6)
They're definitely in this sort of in-between tier behind the top three, but above the rest hovering below. A 2-0-1 weekend keeps them tied with Quebec atop the East in points, albeit the Remparts have two games in hand.
6: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10-5-3) (Prev. 9)
A stretch of 4-0-1 in their last five has really pushed this team up the table. This past weekend, they got three points off Gatineau in a home-and-home before a fantastic win over Victoriaville.
7: Sherbrooke Phoenix (9-5-2) (Prev. 11)
Shrugged off a long skid with back-to-back wins over Shawinigan. Will need to keep that momentum going against a tougher stretch of teams across the rest of November.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Rimouski Océanic (9-6-3) (Prev. 4)
Now four losses on the bounce, three of which coming to true top sides. They're probably a piece or two away from really competing with the top three, and the home-and-home with Quebec proved that.
9: Halifax Mooseheads (8-5-4) (Prev. 8)
Beat Cape Breton before losing to Saint John in a two-game set at home. They're inconsistent, but can beat a lot of teams on their day.
10: Cape Breton Eagles (7-5-5) (Prev. 5)
Every time you think they've finally figured it out for good, they go and lose another two or three games in a row. Definitely the most frustrating team in the league, results-wise.
11: Gatineau Olympiques (9-7-4) (Prev. 10)
Split a pair with the Huskies before losing to the Foreurs. Pretty much what you'd expect from this team.
12: Moncton Wildcats (9-8-1) (Prev. 13)
Played the Regiment super close in a back-to-back where the teams split 3-2 shootout decisions, before coming home to beat Cape Breton.
13: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (9-8-0) (Prev. 12)
At this point just playing like a mid-table team. Beat the Armada before losing to a resurgent Voltigeurs team.
14: Drummondville Voltigeurs (8-8-2) (Prev. 15)
They've now won four in a row to help vault them up a tier, and it seems like the Volts are figuring it out a bit. Louis-Felix Bourque has been a big factor in that.
Tier Three: Pretenders
15: Charlottetown Islanders (7-10-2) (Prev. 14)
Got a nice OT win over the Eagles, before getting smoked by the Sea Dogs. Much closer to being a seller than a buyer, at this stage.
16: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (7-11-1) (Prev. 17)
They got a win out of the weekend, and have been very busy in the transactions side of things early this week.
17: Shawinigan Cataractes (4-9-3) (Prev. 16)
It's now four straight regulation losses as this young, injured team continues to limp through November.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (3-13-1) (Prev. 18)
It had been a little while since they had a winless weekend, at least. Still last by a fair margin.
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