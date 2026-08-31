2026-27 Season Preview: Baie-Comeau Drakkar

After a last-place season, a young team will look to take a step in the new campaign.
It's no secret that 2025-26 was a season to forget for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
It seemed doomed from the start, with Alexis Bernier's injury and Justin Poirier's departure for the NCAA. And, as the overage situation was a mess, there were no real stars on the team, and even the silver linings got hurt, it just ended up being a total disaster.
That disaster culminated in a last-placed finish, and the start of what is now a rebuild. There are some solid younger players on this roster, but they'll need to take big steps if the Drakkar plan on making any noise this season.
Key departures
Sam Caulfield was probably the biggest bright spot on the team last year, with his play after signing of the NAHL being a revelation, posting a sparkling .926 save percentage in 14 games on a last-placed team.
It's honestly a shame injury kept Caulfield out of more games, because his play really was fantastic. Alas, he's off the join Northeastern University this fall, and is probably the biggest off-season departure for Baie-Comeau.
Otherwise, Kyle Powers, Shawn Pearson and Adam Cavallin have aged out after all ultimately serving as overagers as the season ended.
Key Additions
There haven't been any true headliner names added by the Drakkar this summer, but there are still a couple of overage additions via trade worth talking about.
Dominic Pilote was added from Newfoundland, while Brayden Besner was acquired from Victoriaville. Neither of these players project to be true superstars, but could be useful experienced overagers on a very young team.
Season Outlook
In general, it's probably unfair to expect a bunch of big things from a very young team in 2026-27.
After the rock-bottom that was 2025-26, a step up and out of the bottom two to get some playoff games would be a suitable goal for this team, and of course some growth from their young players is a must as well.
This is a longer-term project, but keep an eye out for guys such as Liam Armit, Filip Vlk, Daniele Biagio Jr. and Lynden Larsen as they look to grow into bigger roles in the new campaign.