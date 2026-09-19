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Recap: Early Favourite Sea Dogs Show Up Big, Spoil Regiment Home Opener

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Rory Arthur
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Sep 19, 2026 11:00 AM

Saint John raced out to a 4-0 lead before coasting the rest of the way.

The 2026-27 QMJHL season is off to a flying start.

There were eight games across the league on Friday to kick off the new campaign. While some rosters remain incomplete due to NHL-drafted prospects remaining at training camp, some early favourites still showed what they're made of.

One of those is the Saint John Sea Dogs, who had a big night against the Newfoundland Regiment thanks to some of their big names.

Zoomed In: Saint John (4) - Newfoundland (2)

Saint John's Thomas Charbonneau battles in front with Newfoundland's Alexis Michaud. (Photo: Jeff Parsons)Saint John's Thomas Charbonneau battles in front with Newfoundland's Alexis Michaud. (Photo: Jeff Parsons)

The Sea Dogs have been eyed up as real contenders this year, with a number of notable prospects on the board, particularly up front.

It's been so far, so good through game one of many, with a full team performance spoiling the Regiment's home opener in their second season.

That talented power play did most of the work, with Dylan Rozzi opening the scoring with the first goal of the 2026-27 season, before he doubled down with another goal on the man advantage later in the opening frame.

In the second, Ryan Howard extended the lead to three, before the power play scored once again, this time through Alex Donovan. Alexis Joseph and big new American signing Jamie Glance picked up their first points of the season on that 4-0 goal, which is where the score remained heading into the third.

The hosts grew into the game a bit more in the final frame, with overager Matthew Frost getting on the board with his first career QMJHL goal after joining from OHL Kingston over the offseason.

Russian import Dmitry Kubantsev would follow with his first career goal soon after, but that would be all the scoring in the contest, as Saint John walked away 4-2 victors on opening night.

Rozzi was the first star thanks to his two big goals, while Samuel Meloche made a tidy 25 saves on 27 shots in his first game as a Sea Dog. Louis-Antoine Denault made 35 saves in the loss, doing his part to keep his team in the game.

Other Scores

Halifax (5) - Cape Breton (4) (SO)
Moncton (4) - Charlottetown (3)
Quebec (1) - Sherbrooke (4)
Val-d'Or (4) - Victoriaville (3)
Rimouski (4) - Baie-Comeau (2)
Shawinigan (5) - Chicoutimi (2)
Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (2)

Player of the Night

Philippe Boucher (SHA): 41 saves, 2 GA, win

Tonight's Games

Drummondville at Sherbrooke - 4 PM ET
Rimouski at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM ET
Val-d'Or at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM ET
Rouyn-Noranda at Gatineau - 4 PM ET
Saint John at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM ET
Moncton at Halifax - 6 PM ET

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How the league is shaping up ahead of puck drop on Friday.
thehockeynews.com2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 1)How the league is shaping up ahead of puck drop on Friday.
Saint John Sea DogsNewfoundland RegimentRecap
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