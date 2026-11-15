Recap: Foreurs Battle Back To Beat Phoenix In Shootout

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Dany Germain
Dany Germain
Nov 15, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Val-d'Or got back on track with a shootout win against Sherbrooke.
Saturday saw six QMJHL games in action across the league, with a good mix of blowouts and tighter affairs.
After a rare loss on Friday, the Val-d'Or Foreurs were back at home looking to get back on track as the Sherbrooke Phoenix came to town.
Zoomed In: Sherbrooke (3) - Val-d'Or (4) (SO)
Philippe Veilleux tucks his shootout attempt around Kyan Labbe. (Photo: Dany Germain)
This one, as many Foreurs games seem to be, was quiet early on. No goals were scored in the first, though the hosts were up 15-9 in shots after one.
It would be Sherbrooke who opened the scoring, however. Daniyar Aibatov put his second of the season past Arseni Radkov to get things going, and as the second period ratcheted up with some penalties, including a five for kneeing to Maxim LeBlanc, the score stayed 1-0 heading into the second intermission.
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In the third, the game came to life. League leading scorer Philippe Veilleux was heard from, scoring his 19th of the campaign to even the score at one. Emrick Nolette-Robidoux answered right back, though, restoring the Phoenix advantage.
A few minutes later, more daylight was found as Ilya Kuzminykh made it 3-1 on a power play, and things were looking up for a Sherbrooke side that could use a statement win.
But, the top-seeded Foreurs weren't yet done. Anthony Pare halved the deficit before Nathan Brisson tied things up on the man advantage with a little over nine minutes to go. No winner could be found in the rest of regulation, so these teams went to OT tied 3-3.
It wasn't the busiest of extra frames, with just five shots on goal to speak of, even with Sherbrooke having a four-on-three power play for the last 97 seconds of the extra frame. Thus, a shootout was needed to separate these two.
It was no contest there, as Philippe Veilleux and Gabriel Provencher scored their attempts for Val-d'Or while Eloi Benard and Thomas Rousseau both missed for Sherbrooke. That meant the Foreurs walked away with another two points as they extend their lead across the league table.
Other Scores
Chicoutimi (3) - Gatineau (2)
Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Victoriaville (2)
Newfoundland (4) - Cape Breton (2)
Quebec (6) - Halifax (2)
Rimouski (2) - Moncton (8)
Player of the Night
William Manchuso (MON) - 2 goals, 1 assist
Tonight's Games
Quebec at Charlottetown - 2 PM ET
Newfoundland at Halifax - 2 PM ET
Rimouski at Saint John - 2 PM ET
Baie-Comeau at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM ET
Chicoutimi at Drummondville - 4 PM ET
Sherbrooke at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM ET
Gatineau at Shawinigan - 4 PM ET
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