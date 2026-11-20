QMJHL Roundtable
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Mike Bernard
Mike Bernard
Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PM
Newfoundland's heavy P.E.I. line went to work against Charlottetown.
There were just three games on a Thursday night across the QMJHL as the 10th weekend of the 2026-27 campaign carries on.
A pair of shutouts from Kyan Labbe and Mathias Hernandez headlined a pair of upset wins, but the biggest story was some dominance from the Newfoundland Regiment third line as they picked up a big win in Charlottetown.
Zoomed In: Newfoundland (6) - Charlottetown (4)
Newfoundland's Tyson Goguen lines up for a faceoff against Charlottetown's Matthew Butler. (Photo: Mike Bernard)
The home side got this one going early, with Nolan Duskocy scoring his 12th of the season under 90 seconds into the opening frame. Liam Arsenault would get one back quickly, though, before an Antoine Boudreau power-play goal and a second from Duskocy would give the Islanders a 3-1 lead.
Arsenault would also double down late in the first, cutting the Charlottetown lead in half as the teams went into the locker room with the hosts up 3-2.
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Newfoundland would be bullish to change that, however, coming out strong in the middle frame. Tyson Goguen scored on the man advantage to get the game level, before Ryan Dwyer gave the visitors their first lead of the night just 42 seconds later.
Maddex Marmulak would extend that lead to 5-3 later in the second, and that score would hold through to the intermission.
In the third, KJ Eccleston got one back to make things interesting, but Arsenault would complete the hat trick to restore the multi-goal lead, and just about kill the game off. The Regiment would hold on to a nice 6-4 win from there, heading into P.E.I. and finding two points.
It was the duo from Prince Edward Island in Dwyer and Arsenault who really led the way in the win, too, with Dwyer having a goal and four assists while Arsenault added an assist to go along with his hat trick. The pair ended the game with matching +5 ratings, while their linemate in Marmulak had a goal, two assists, and was a +4.
These two teams go right back at it Friday at the Eastlink Centre for the second half of a back-to-back in Charlottetown.
Other Scores
Rouyn-Noranda (0) - Baie-Comeau (3)
Val-d'Or (0) - Sherbrooke (1)
Player of the Night
Liam Arsenault (NFLD) - 3 goals, 1 assist
Tonight's Games
Newfoundland at Charlottetown - 6 PM ET
Saint John at Moncton - 6 PM ET
Rouyn-Noranda at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM ET
Halifax at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM ET
Val-d'Or at Drummondville - 7 PM ET
Ottawa (OHL) at Gatineau - 7 PM ET
Cape Breton at Quebec - 7 PM ET
Victoriaville at Rimouski - 7 PM ET
Sherbrooke at Shawinigan - 7 PM ET
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