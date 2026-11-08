Recap: Tigres Use Stars To Spark Big Comeback Win Over Top Seed Foreurs

QMJHL Roundtable
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Noemie Rondeau
Noemie Rondeau
Nov 8, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 12:00 PM
Victoriaville came into Val-d'Or, and exited with a major statement win.
Saturday saw five games in action across the QMJHL, with some big top teams in action.
Of course, no game was bigger then the one between the two top teams in the league right now, as the Foreurs hosted the Tigres in a battle of the top two in the Western conference.
Zoomed In: Victoriaville (7) - Val-d'Or (4)
Victoriaville celebrates a goal against Val-d'Or on Saturday. (Photo: Noemie Rondeau)
It's not often you see true heavyweight clashes like this one, so when the top two teams collide, many eyes will be on the game.
This one didn't disappoint, though it didn't get off to the quickest start. Gabriel Provenche's power-play marker was the only goal of the opening frame, one where Val-d'Or dominated.
The shots were 15-6, and the score was 1-0 in favour of the home side heading into the intermission. It was Andrei Nikolayev in goal who had a strong period to keep his side in it.
In the second, the floodgates opened. Nolann Heroux and Charles-Antoine Theriault scored to make it 3-0 Foreurs inside the opening five minutes.
But, Victoriaville rallied from there. Alexey Vlasov got on the board to get one back, before Thomas Desruisseaux and Theo Gravel's goals just 89 seconds apart got the game tied at three apiece.
Philippe Veilleux would give Val-d'Or the lead back late in the second, but Desruisseaux doubled down to tie it back up with 1:02 to play in the middle frame.
The third saw more Tigres action. Vlasov's power-play goal for his second of the day gave the visitors their first lead of the contest, before Xavier Lebel made it 6-4. Vlasov completed a fantastic afternoon by putting a hat-trick goal into an empty net, sealing this one for good.
Nikolayev ended with 30 saves, while Vlasov had five (3+2) points. Desruisseaux added an assist to his pair of goals, while Egor Shilov had two assists to his credit. Heroux put up a goal and two assists in a losing effort.
Other Scores
Blainville-Boisbriand (2) - Baie-Comeau (0)
Drummondville (4) - Chicoutimi (2)
Cape Breton (3) - Charlottetown (4) (OT)
Saint John (6) - Halifax (2)
Player of the Night
Alexey Vlasov (VIC) - 3 goals, 2 assists
Tonight's Games
Saint John at Charlottetown - 2 PM ET
Cape Breton at Moncton - 3 PM ET
Quebec at Rimouski - 3 PM ET
Gatineau at Val-d'Or - 3 PM ET
Drummondville at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM ET
Victoriaville at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM ET
Sherbrooke at Shawinigan - 4 PM ET
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