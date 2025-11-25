4. How Does Liam Ruck Look Away From Twin Markus?

Liam and Markus Ruck have spent more than a few shifts playing away from each other over the last few years. They played together growing up, and now they play together with the Medicine Hat Tigers. They even played together at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

For Liam Ruck, it’s certainly going to be a bit different on the ice as he joins Team CHL as an injury replacement while his brother won’t be with the team. It will be interesting to see just how good Liam Ruck looks away from his twin.

10 Things To Watch At The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Junior hockey and NHL draft fans will be tuning in to the second edition of the CHL USA Prospect Challenge. Can the NTDP avenge last year's sweep? Who will be Team CHL's top D-man?

