2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Penticton Vees

With the 2025-26 season right around the corner, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today will be a focus on the Penticton Vees, who will be making their WHL debut this year.

After dominating the BCHL for years, the Vees have made the move to the WHL and will be looking for similar success. Through the Expansion and Import drafts, Penticton has built a solid lineup that should be able to compete for a playoff spot this year. Led by GM and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, Penticton will be an intriguing team to watch throughout the season.

As for some key players, all eyes will be on defenceman Jiří Kamas, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Selected 62nd overall in the 2025 Import Draft, the 17-year-old recently represented Czechia at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. While it will be his rookie campaign in the WHL, do not be surprised if Kamas is among the league leaders in time on ice this year.

Moving to the forward group, the player to watch will be New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka. The 18-year-old spent last season with the U.S. National U18 Team and was also part of Team USNTDP at the 2025 Top Prospects Challenge. A skillful forward with great speed, Kvasnicka will be a key part of the roster in 2025-26.

Lastly, Jesse Sanche returns to the Okanogan after spending last year with the Everett Silvertips. The 19-year-old went 23-9-2 last season, and will be leaned on as the projected starter heading into the campaign. Sanche will also have plenty of opportunities to beat his old club as the Vees and Kamloops Blazers play six times this year.

2025-26 X Factor:

A potential X-Factor this season is forward Tristan Petersen. The 19-year-old played last year for Penticton in the BCHL, recording seven points in 14 games during their playoff run. Since he is familiar with the coaching staff and the organization, Petersen could be a player who is leaned on, especially early in the season.

2025-26 Prediction:

It is always difficult to predict how expansion teams will do in their first season. That being said, Penticton has built a solid roster with depth at each position. While they may not match their 41-8-5 record from last season, the Vees should be competitive and have a good shot of making the playoffs in 2025-26.

Third In The B.C. Division, Sixth In The Western Conference

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

New York Islanders Prospect Burke Hood Ready To Shine For The Vancouver Giants In 2025-26

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Edmonton Oil Kings

Former WHLers Who Could Hit 1,000 NHL Games Played During The 2025-26 Season

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Kelowna Rockets

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Calgary Hitmen