Former WHLers Who Could Hit 1,000 NHL Games Played During The 2025-26 Season

Over 250 former WHLers are expected to play games in the NHL during the 2025-26 season. Of the over 250, five have the chance to join an elite group, by playing their 1,000th game in the National Hockey League. Here is a look at the five players and which WHL teams they suited up for during their WHL days.

Brenden Dillon: Seattle Thunderbirds

The closest player to 1,000th games is New Jersey Devils defenceman Brenden Dillon. The former Seattle Thunderbirds captain has played 974 games since leaving the WHL after the 2010-11 season. Before making the NHL, Dillion played 280 games in the WHL, recording 94 points and 362 penalty minutes.

Nino Niederreiter: Portland Winterhawks

Up next is Nino Niederreiter, who has played 969 career NHL games. The former Portland Winterhawks forward is currently playing with the Winnipeg Jets and has already been named to Switzerland's 2026 Winter Olympics team. As for his two years in Portland, they were memorable as Niederreiter recorded 130 points in 120 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Red Deer Rebels

Arguably the most recognizable name on the list, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 959 career games under his belt. The former Red Deer Rebels forward has spent his entire career with the Edmonton Oilers and is coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. Before going first overall in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins was a star in the WHL, recording 177 points in 141 games.

Jared Spurgeon: Spokane Chiefs

The second defenceman on this list is Jared Spurgeon. The former Spokane Chiefs defender has played all 933 career games with the Minnesota Wild, where he is currently the captain. As for his WHL days, Spurgeon recorded 170 points in 266 games and won a Memorial Cup with Spokane in 2008.

Evander Kane: Vancouver Giants

The final name on this list is Evander Kane, who has played 930 games so far in his NHL career. The former Vancouver Giants forward is heading home this season after being traded to the Vancouver Canucks during the off-season. Overall, Kane had a very successful WHL career, recording 138 points in 134 games while winning the Memorial Cup with the Giants in 2007.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Kelowna Rockets

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Calgary Hitmen

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Kamloops Blazers

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Brandon Wheat Kings

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Everett Silvertips