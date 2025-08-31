2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Calgary Hitmen

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Calgary Hitmen, whose team will look a lot different compared to last year.

The Hitmen had a successful 2024-25 campaign. After pulling off some big trades, Calgary finished second in its division and third in the Eastern Conference. As for the playoffs, they did sweep their first-round matchup before falling in Game 7 of the second round to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

As mentioned, the Hitmen's roster will look significantly different next year. While players like Ben Kindel, Axel Hurtig and Brandon Gorzynski will be back, the majority of Calgary's top six and blue line have changed. The Hitmen will also have a new coaching staff, with Dustin Friesen, Brad Moran, and Dakota Krebs taking over behind the bench.

Key Departures:

Carter Yakemchuk, Sawyer Mynio, Carson Wetsch, Oliver Tulk, Daniel Hauser

Two of Calgary's top three defencemen departed this off-season, as Yakemchuk and Mynio will be headed to the AHL this year. The Hitmen also lost forward Tulk, who is headed to the NCAA and Wetsch, who was traded to the Kelowna Rockets. As for goaltending, Hauser, who set the record for wins by a WHL goaltender in their career, has aged out and is also headed to the NCAA.

Key Additions:

Kale Dach, Teodor Vápeník, Andrei Molgachyov, Aidan Hesse, Landon Amrhein

Calgary was one of the teams that benefited significantly from the new NCAA rule, as it allowed them to acquire some talented players who would not have been previously available. This includes forwards Amrhein and Dach as well as goaltender Hesse. As for their imports, Vápeník will be a key part of the defence, while Molgachyov should be a point producer in the top six.

2025-26 X-Factor:

A potential X-Factor for the Hitmen this year is defenceman Ben Macbeath. The 17-year-old played for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL last season and recorded 34 points in 53 games. With significant turnover on defence heading into the season, Macbeath will be put in a position to thrive both in the offensive and defensive zones.

2025-26 Prediction:

While Calgary has a talented roster, there are a lot of questions surrounding the team heading into the 2025-26 season. From new players to a completely different coaching staff, it may take some time for the Hitmen to find their groove this year. That being said, they should have no problem making the playoffs and will be a tough out for whoever they match up against.

- Third In the Central Division, Sixth In The Eastern Confrence

