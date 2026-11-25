Victoria collected five of a possible eight points to finish the week just two points behind Red Deer. Their stretch started tough at home against Kamloops—despite Drayden Uhrina opening the scoring in both contests, the Blazers took a 4-2 win on Tuesday and a 4-3 overtime decision on Wednesday. The Royals answered with a pair of impressive road wins. On Friday in Spokane, Caleb Matthews and Miles Cooper each scored twice while Cole Prelusky made 29 saves in a 6-2 rout. Saturday brought late-game heroics in Tri-City. Trailing 3-0 in the third period, Victoria rallied with goals from Ludovic Perreault, Matthews, and Sam Schulte each scored. Filip Novak then buried the 4-3 winner with just seven seconds left.