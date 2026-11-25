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2026-27 CHL Top-10 Rankings Week 10: Chiefs, Rebels, Royals And Tigers
Nov 25, 2026 10:00 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 10:00 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 10:17 PM
4 WHL clubs earned national recognition in the Week 10 CHL Top-10 Rankings.
Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the 2026-27 Week 10 rankings.
No. 3 – Spokane Chiefs
The Chiefs bounced back with a 4-1 win over Penticton on Saturday. Tyus Sparks led the way with two goals and an assist, while Carter Esler turned aside 28 of 29 shots. The victory was a strong response after Friday’s 6-2 loss to Victoria, a game that saw Ethan Hughes score his first goal of the season. Sparks finished the weekend with four points, and Chase Harrington added three to reach 31 points in 19 games, tying him for fifth in WHL scoring.
No. 7 – Red Deer Rebels
Red Deer surged into first place in the WHL behind a 13-goal outburst across two home victories. Poul Andersen was the catalyst, scoring four times over the weekend. Andersen opened with a hat trick in Friday’s 6-2 win over Lethbridge, supported by three-assist nights from both Beckett Hamilton and Jiří Kamas. He followed that up with the game-winner against Swift Current on Saturday, while Cameron Kuzma and Kalder Varga scored twice apiece in the 7-3 victory.
No. 8 – Victoria Royals
Victoria collected five of a possible eight points to finish the week just two points behind Red Deer. Their stretch started tough at home against Kamloops—despite Drayden Uhrina opening the scoring in both contests, the Blazers took a 4-2 win on Tuesday and a 4-3 overtime decision on Wednesday. The Royals answered with a pair of impressive road wins. On Friday in Spokane, Caleb Matthews and Miles Cooper each scored twice while Cole Prelusky made 29 saves in a 6-2 rout. Saturday brought late-game heroics in Tri-City. Trailing 3-0 in the third period, Victoria rallied with goals from Ludovic Perreault, Matthews, and Sam Schulte each scored. Filip Novak then buried the 4-3 winner with just seven seconds left.
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No. 10 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Medicine Hat picked up points in all three outings, sparked by a four-goal week from Josh Evaschesen. The run began Tuesday with a 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton, where Mace’o Phillips opened the scoring and Evaschesen chipped in a pair. The Tigers rolled on Saturday with a 5-1 victory in Prince Albert. Evaschesen notched the game-winner, Carter Casey made 28 saves, and Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck each posted a goal and two assists.
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