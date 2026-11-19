WHL Roundtable
157 Members•1,757 Posts
Mark Peterson- Prince Albert Raiders
Mark Peterson- Prince Albert Raiders
Nov 19, 2026 4:39 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 4:39 PM
2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings (Week 10)
Welcome to The Hockey News' 2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings. Follow along each week as THN's WHL team ranks the top-10 teams in the league. Here are the power rankings at the Week 10 mark of the 2026-27 season.
1. Spokane Chiefs (14-2-1-1) (Prev. 1)
There are few teams in the CHL that can match the early-season success of the Spokane Chiefs. The Chiefs are 7-1-1-1 over their last 10 and have picked up points in nine of 10 road games this year. Everything is clicking for Brad Lauer's group as three players have already surpassed the 20-point mark on the campaign.
2. Red Deer Rebels (13-5-1-2) (Prev. 3)
The Red Deer Rebels are a force in the Eastern Conference. Red Deer is 6-2-1-1 over their last 10 games and is one of two teams to surpass the 80-goal mark. The Rebels also have the early-season MVP, as Poul Andersen is now up to 33 points in 21 games.
3. Victoria Royals (13-6-1-0) (Prev. 2)
The Victoria Royals have built an offensive juggernaut. They are 6-3-1-0 over their last 10 games and lead the WHL with 82 goals scored. Victoria's power play also continues to be one of the biggest threats in the league, as it is currently clicking at 25.8%.
Related stories
4. Kamloops Blazers (14-5-2-1) (Prev. 6)
Here come the Kamloops Blazers. They are one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference and are coming off a 7-2-0-1 stretch over their last 10 games. Thanks to an impressive win over the Royals, the Blazers have shot up to the top of the division based on total points and don't show any signs of slowing down.
5. Brandon Wheat Kings (14-7-0-1) (Prev. 5)
The Brandon Wheat Kings continue to lead the WHL's East Division with 29 points through 22 games. They are tied for the league lead in wins with 14 and are 5-4-0-1 over their last 10 games. Jaxon Jacobson continues to lead by example as the captain is up to 18 assists in 25 points this season.
6. Medicine Hat Tigers (12-6-0-2) (Prev. 4)
The high-flying Medicine Hat Tigers have found their groove. They are 6-3-0-1 over their last 10 and have scored 79 times in 20 games. Unsurprisingly, the Rucks are leading the way for the Tigers as they rank first and second on the team in points.
7. Regina Pats (12-6-0-1) (Prev. 10)
It has become almost impossible to score on the Regina Pats. They are coming off back-to-back shutouts and are 8-2-0-0 over their last 10 games. Currently riding a five-game win streak, Regina is making some noise in the Eastern Conference.
8. Calgary Hitmen (12-7-1-1) (Prev. N/A)
The Calgary Hitmen are picking up steam, which is bad news for others in the Eastern Conference. They are 6-2-1-1 over their last 10 games and have one of the best penalty kills in the WHL. It is worthwhile keeping an eye on Carter Sanderson as he sits near the top of the league with 17 goals so far this year.
9. Prince Albert Raiders (10-8-1-2) (Prev. N/A)
The rest of the WHL should look out because the Prince Albert Raiders have caught fire. They are 8-2-0-0 over their last 10 games and are currently riding a four-game win streak. Led by 2027 draft prospects Brock Cripps and Ben Harvey, it may only be a matter of time before the Raiders are back near the top of the WHL standings.
Brock Cripps of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit: Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)
10. Swift Current Broncos (13-8-0-0) (Prev. 7)
The Swift Current Broncos have built a deep squad that is finding ways to win. They are 6-4-0-0 over their last 10 and lead the league with 347 penalty minutes. Currently sitting second in their division, the Broncos also own the WHL In-Season Cup as of writing.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy