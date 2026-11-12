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Brian Liesse- WHL
Brian Liesse- WHL
Nov 12, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 12:00 PM
2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings (Week 9)
Welcome to The Hockey News' 2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings. Follow along each week as THN's WHL team ranks the top-10 teams in the league. Here are the power rankings for Week 9 of the 2026-27 season.
1. Spokane Chiefs (13-2-0-1) (Prev. 1)
The Spokane Chiefs just continue to pile up the wins. They are 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 games and have lost just once on the road in nine games this season. Led by Chase Harrington and his 19 assists, Spokane remains the favourite to emerge this year from the West.
2. Victoria Royals (12-4-0-0) (Prev. 3)
The Victoria Royals have assembled one of the most dangerous rosters this season. They are 7-3-0-0 over their last 10 games and lead the West with 68 goals. Unsurprisingly, the Royals have one of the league's best power plays, led by Cameron Schmidt, who is tied for the league lead with seven power-play goals.
3. Red Deer Rebels (12-4-1-2) (Prev. 2)
Few teams can match the offensive firepower of the Red Deer Rebels. In 19 games, Red Deer has scored 74 goals, with Poul Andersen and Beckett Hamilton ranking first and second in points this season. Over their last 10 games, the Rebels are 6-2-1-1 and have points in their last seven outings.
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4. Medicine Hat Tigers (11-5-0-1) (Prev. 8)
Here come the Medicine Hat Tigers. Medicine Hat is 7-3-0-0 over its past 10 games and has won each of its last five. With 69 goals in 17 games, the Tigers are once again one of the league's highest-scoring teams.
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll of the Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo Credit: Brian Liesse/WHL)
5. Brandon Wheat Kings (13-6-0-1) (Prev. 7)
The Wheat Kings have built a balanced roster that can win close games. They are 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 games, while their 13 wins are tied for the league lead. The Wheat Kings have dominated in overtime and the shootout so far, going 6-1 after 60 minutes.
6. Kamloops Blazers (11-5-2-0) (Prev. 9)
The Kamloops Blazers continue to find ways to win. They are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games and are riding a four-game win streak. Kamloops' power play has been something to watch this season, ranking second in the league at 29%.
7. Swift Current Broncos (12-7-0-0) (Prev. 5)
The Swift Current Broncos have had a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign. They are 7-3-0-0 over their last 10 games and won their last game with a 4-0 shutout over the Wenatchee Wild. Swift Current is currently fighting for the top spot in the East Division and is one of four teams in the East with a points percentage over .630.
8. Kelowna Rockets (7-3-4-3) (Prev. N/A)
The Kelowna Rockets continue to find ways to rack up the points. They are 4-1-2-3 over their last 10 games and have points in their last five games. This week, the Rockets received a massive boost as Vojtěch Čihař returned from the AHL and already has three points in two games.
9. Vancouver Giants (10-6-1-2) (Prev. 4)
The Vancouver Giants offence is firing on all cylinders this year. They lead the West with 71 goals and are one of three teams to surpass 70 goals this season. Vancouver is 5-4-0-1 over their last 10 games and leads the league on the penalty kill at 85.3%.
10. Regina Pats (9-6-0-1) (Prev. N/A)
Few teams have a dynamic duo like the Regina Pats. They are led by Liam Pue and Maddox Schultz, who seem to be battling each other to see who gets drafted first overall in 2028. Over their last 10 games, Regina is 6-4-0-0 and has won their last two games.
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