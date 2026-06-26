Daxon Rudolph Selected 4th Overall By The Buffalo Sabres In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Daxon Rudolph has been selected fourth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Prince Albert Raiders defenceman was ranked fifth among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Rudolph scored 28 goals while posting 78 points in 68 games.
Rudolph not only excelled in the regular season but also in the playoffs. Listed at 6'3", 205 lbs, the right-shot defenceman led Prince Albert to the WHL Final, where he posted 27 points in 19 post-season games. Rudolph will be headed to the NCAA next season, where he will join the University of Denver.
Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit: Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)
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