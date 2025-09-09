Former Kamloops Blazers Forward Jermaine Loewen Announces Retirement From Hockey

Former Kamloops Blazers forward Jermaine Loewen has retired from hockey. The now 27-year-old five season with the Blazers and was named captain during the 2018-19 season. During his time in the WHL, Loewen played 295 games, scoring 78 goals and recording 142 points.

On his social media, Loewen wrote, "After much reflection and time spent healing, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from professional hockey.

This choice wasn’t easy, but it’s the best one for me and my family at this stage of my life.

I would like to send out a huge thank you to my family back in Arborg for your support, especially the early morning drives to the rink, which helped me work on the game I love so much. Thank you as well to all my friends and extended family who have stood by me through the highs and lows of my hockey journey. And of course, thank you to my coaches, trainers, and agent as I would not have been able to skate this journey without you all.

Throughout my career, I was truly lucky to play alongside and compete against some truly remarkable players.

I’m incredibly proud of the path I’ve taken—being drafted by the Kamloops Blazers and spending five memorable seasons with their incredible organization, to playing seven years of professional hockey, and making history as the first Jamaican-born player to be drafted into the NHL by the Dallas Stars.

I want to thank the fans for all the support throughout the years, without you we wouldn’t be able to play and do what we love!"

Since leaving the WHL, Loewen has spent time in both the AHL and ECHL. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2018, becoming the first player from Jamaica to be selected in the NHL Entry Draft. Last season, Loewen spent time with the Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets, where he recorded five points in 22 games.

