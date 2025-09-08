2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Moose Jaw Warriors

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News’ WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to opening night of the 2025-26 season, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today’s edition is a look at the Friendly City and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Moose Jaw finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in 2024-25 and traded off many members of the 2023-24 team that brought Moose Jaw their first championship in franchise history. Heading into 2025-26, the Warriors will look to take the next step in their rebuild and see younger players take bigger roles.

Key Departures:

F Krzysztof Macias, F Landen Ward

Macias was the lone 20-year-old to finish the season with the Warriors after being acquired from Prince Albert in the Rilen Kovacevic trade ahead of the deadline. The Nowy Targ, Poland product will lace up his skates in the pro ranks for HC Vitkovice in Czechia. Ward was acquired in the Brayden Yager trade with Lethbridge and has signed with the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies

Key Additions:

G Kyle Jones, F Mathieu Lajoie, F Carson Deichert, F Jan Trefny

Lajoie was acquired in an offseason deal with the Victoria Royals and had 23 points (5g, 18a) in 40 games for the Bonnyville Pontiacs in the AJHL last season. Deichert helped the Moose Jaw U18 AAA Warriors to the SMAAAHL league final with 50 points in 44 regular season games. Jones is a 6’3 goaltender who is committed to UMass Lowell. Trefny was Moose Jaw’s second round selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

2025-26 X Factor:

Aiden Ziprick will look to build off a strong individual campaign in 2024-25. The Bemidji State commit registered 12 goals and 36 assists from the Warrior blueline. As a 20-year-old, Ziprick will be looked at as an anchor and a leader for Moose Jaw

2025-26 Prediction:

Moose Jaw will return a majority of their team a year ago. The Warriors should be more competitive then they were at the end of last season and will look to take the next step in their rebuild and return to the postseason.

-Eighth in Eastern Conference, Fourth in East Division

