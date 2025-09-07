Winterhawks Trade Darby To Broncos For Dozark

The Portland Winterhawks and Swift Current Broncos have made a trade ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season. Portland has traded forward Hudson Darby to Swift Current for defenceman Easton Dozark. Darby was drafted in the 2021 prospects draft, while Dozark was selected 13th overall this past year.

Darby has spent his entire WHL career with the Winterhawks. In 118 games, the 18-year-old has scored 16 goals and recorded 32 points. Darby has also played 33 WHL playoff games, scoring four goals and recording eight points.

As for Dozark, he spent last season playing in Minnesota for Moorhead Bantam AA. In 55 games, he scored 34 goals while recording 69 points. This season, Dozark will be playing for Honeybaked 15U AAA, which is located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Prince George Cougars

Former WHLers Price & Laroque Traded For Each Other In The NHL

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Medicine Hat Tigers

Former WHLer Duncan Keith elected to Blackhawks Hall of Fame

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Portland Winterhawks