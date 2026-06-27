Markus Ruck Selected 39th Overall By The Pittsburgh Penguins In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Markus Ruck has been selected 39th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Medicine Hat Tigers center was ranked 23rd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Ruck scored 21 goals while posting 108 points in 68 games.
No player produced more points this year in the CHL than Ruck. Listed at 6'0", 168 lbs, his 87 assists were tied for the fourth-highest total in a WHL season during the 21st Century. Ruck will be returning to the WHL next year and will have his eyes set on another Bob Clarke Trophy.
Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo Credit: Randy Feere/Medicine Hat Tigers/WHL)
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