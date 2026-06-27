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Mathis Preston Selected 50th Overall By The Anaheim Ducks In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

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Adam Kierszenblat
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Mathis Preston is headed to the Anaheim Ducks.

Mathis Preston has been selected 50th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Vancouver Giants right winger was ranked 32nd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Preston scored 18 goals while posting 54 points in 46 games.

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Preston split the season between the Giants and the Spokane Chiefs. After his season was complete, he represented Canada at the 2026 U18s. Preston is projected to return to the WHL next season and should be among the league leaders in points for the 2026-27 campaign. 

Mathis Preston of the Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants/WHL)Mathis Preston of the Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

Armed with a lethal shot and elite speed, Mathis Preston boasts an impressive skillset.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Mathis PrestonArmed with a lethal shot and elite speed, Mathis Preston boasts an impressive skillset.

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The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver GiantsMathis Preston2026 NHL DraftWHLAnaheim Ducks
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