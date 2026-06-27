Mathis Preston Selected 50th Overall By The Anaheim Ducks In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Mathis Preston has been selected 50th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Vancouver Giants right winger was ranked 32nd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Preston scored 18 goals while posting 54 points in 46 games.
Preston split the season between the Giants and the Spokane Chiefs. After his season was complete, he represented Canada at the 2026 U18s. Preston is projected to return to the WHL next season and should be among the league leaders in points for the 2026-27 campaign.
Mathis Preston of the Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants/WHL)
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