WHL Leads With 36 Players Selected In 2026 NHL Draft
The WHL enjoyed a massive weekend at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo with 36 players selected.
A total of 36 WHL players were selected across seven rounds at the 2026 NHL Draft, highlighted by a historic top selection and a dominant run of elite defensemen in the opening round.
Leading the charge was Penn State superstar and former Medicine Hat Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna, who went No. 1 overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Following McKenna, the Buffalo Sabres wasted no time locking down their future blue line by selecting Prince Albert Raiders standout Daxon Rudolph at No. 4 overall. Right behind him, the Calgary Flames thrilled their fan base by picking Prince George Cougars defenseman Carson Carels at No. 6.
The San Jose Sharks heavily prioritized the WHL in the first round, executing a clear draft strategy by selecting towering Victoria Royals defenseman Keaton Verhoeff at No. 9 overall, before doubling down later in the round with Vancouver Giants blueliner Ryan Lin at No. 21.
Rounding out the first-round talent, the Pittsburgh Penguins added elite scoring depth with Medicine Hat winger Liam Ruck at No. 22, while the Detroit Red Wings closed out the WHL's opening-night contingent by selecting Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert with the 23rd overall pick.
Round Two (8)
#36 – Chase Harrington (F) – Calgary Flames; Spokane Chiefs
#37 – Matias Vanhanen (F) – New Jersey Devils; Everett Silvertips
#39 – Markus Ruck (F) – Pittsburgh Penguins; Medicine Hat Tigers
#50 – Mathis Preston (F) – Anaheim Ducks; Vancouver Giants
#53 – Brek Liske (D) – Philadelphia Flyers; Everett Silvertips
#57 – Timofei Runtso (D) – Montreal Canadiens; Victoria Royals
#59 – Jakub Vanecek (D) – Dallas Stars; Tri-City Americans
#64 – Benjamin MacBeath (D) – New York Rangers; Calgary Hitmen
Round Three (7)
#65 – Joe Iginla (F) – Calgary Flames; Vancouver Giants
#68 – Zachary Lansard (F) – Carolina Hurricanes; Regina Pats
#69 – Ethan MacKenzie (D) – Toronto Maple Leafs; Edmonton Oil Kings
#73 – Zach Olsen (F) – Toronto Maple Leafs; Saskatoon Blades
#74 – Beckett Hamilton (F) – Colorado Avalanche; Red Deer Rebels
#79 – Michal Orsulak (G) – Detroit Red Wings; Prince Albert Raiders
#95 – Sean Burick (D) – Vegas Golden Knights; Penticton Vees
Round Four (7)
#97 – Yaroslav Bryzgalov (F) – Vancouver Canucks; Medicine Hat Tigers
#101 – Tyus Sparks (F) – Washington Capitals; Spokane Chiefs
#112 – Kayden Lemire (F) – Minnesota Wild; Prince George Cougars
#113 – Jonah Sivertson (F) – Vegas Golden Knights; Prince Albert Raiders
#117 – Brayden Klimpke (D) – Montreal Canadiens; Saskatoon Blades
#120 – Marek Sklenicka (G) – Philadelphia Flyers; Seattle Thunderbirds
#126 – Tobias Tvrznik (G) – Colorado Avalanche; Wenatchee Wild
Round Five (5)
#137 – Filip Ruzicka (G) – Minnesota Wild; Brandon Wheat Kings
#142 – Parker Snell (G) – Columbus Blue Jackets; Edmonton Oil Kings
#153 – Giorgos Pantelas (D) – Los Angeles Kings; Brandon Wheat Kings
#158 – Cooper Williams (F) – Toronto Maple Leafs; Saskatoon Blades
#159 – Will McLaughlin (D) – Vegas Golden Knights; Portland Winterhawks
Round Six (4)
#172 – Luke Wilfley (F) – New Jersey Devils; Portland Winterhawks
#174 – Jake Gustafson (F) – San Jose Sharks; Portland Winterhawks
#185 – Jonas Woo (D) – Columbus Blue Jackets; Medicine Hat Tigers
#192 – Noah Kosick (F) – Anaheim Ducks; Seattle Thunderbirds
Round Seven (1)
#199 – Alofa Tunoa Ta’amu (D) – Winnipeg Jets; Edmonton Oil Kings
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.