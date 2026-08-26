10 U SPORTS Women's Hockey Players To Watch In 2026-27

Finished second in the nation in scoring last season behind only her Broderick Trophy winning teammate Jessymaude Drapeau. She's one of the best players in U SPORTS and would be a top player in NCAA women's hockey had she gone that way. She's coming off a career-high 18 goals and 38 points in 24 games for Concordia, and already has medals from the U-18 World Championships and Universaide with Canada, and a national title with Concordia. Was named a Second Team All-Canadian last season.