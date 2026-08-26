10 U SPORTS Women's Hockey Players To Watch In 2026-27

U SPORTS continues to improve, drawing more players back from the NCAA, keeping more talent in Canada, and with programs putting more into their players. Here's a look at 10 players returning to U SPORTS women's hockey this season to watch.
U SPORTS hockey is beginning to turn the corner. This year Grace Elliott and Emilie Lavoie were selected in the PWHL Draft. Two other alumni playing in Europe, Erica Rieder nd Gabriella Durante joined them.
There are programs across U SPORTS, including Concordia and the British Columbia, who are now consistent producers of PWHL prospects and pros playing in Europe.
There will also be more than a dozen players who were NCAA regulars last season heading north this year to compete in U SPORTS who could emerge as possible stars.
But here's a look at 10 players returning to U SPORTS women's hockey to watch this season.
Jada Wood - F, Queen's University
The national U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, Wood led all rookies in Canada in scoring with 20 points, including 13 assists. The 18-year-old British Columbia product gained valuable experience with a strong core of veterans surrounding her. What will the Okanagan Hockey Academy veteran be capable of in year two?
Jaylyn Morris - D, University of British Columbia
One of only two First Team All-Canadians returning to U SPORTS this season, Morris continues to grow as a two way defender, who can control the pace of a game. The Canada West Defender of the Year scored 22 points in 28 games and was vital for the Thunderbirds at the national championships.
Abigail MacKenzie - D, Saint Mary's
Alongside Morris, the other First Team All-Canadian returning to U SPORTS this season, MacKenzie will be a U SPORTS name to watch in the 2027 PWHL Draft. She scored a career high 23 points in 28 games, tops among all defenders in the nation.
Gabrielle Santerre, Bishop's F
Second Team All-Canadian was the 2024 U SPORTS Player of the Year. She's continued her dominance for Bishop's, and will be back for her fourth season, and second as captain of the Gaiters. With 99 points in 67 career games to date, Santerre is poised for a pro career at some point.
Emilie Lussier, Concordia, F
Finished second in the nation in scoring last season behind only her Broderick Trophy winning teammate Jessymaude Drapeau. She's one of the best players in U SPORTS and would be a top player in NCAA women's hockey had she gone that way. She's coming off a career-high 18 goals and 38 points in 24 games for Concordia, and already has medals from the U-18 World Championships and Universaide with Canada, and a national title with Concordia. Was named a Second Team All-Canadian last season.
Abby Lunney - F, Nipissing
Another former Canadian U-18 national team member with U-18 World gold to her name, Lunney has continued to shine with Nipissing. She's a high end goal scorer in U SPORTS, and will eventually be a good pro. Lunney had 13 goals and 22 points in 26 games this season.
Katelyn Scott - F, New Brunswick
A smooth playmaker entering her fourth season with the University of New Brunswick, Scott has helped lift this program into national contention. She'll cross the 100 point mark in her career this season as she continues to build toward a pro career.
Abby Whitworth - F, Toronto
The British Columbia product and former Shawnigan Lake standout is back for her third season with the University of Toronto. After totalling 16 points in 40 games across her first two seasons in U SPORTS hockey, Whitworth had a breakout campaign scoring 29 in 26 games last year earning herself Second Team All-Canadian honors.
Sarah Howell - G, Wilfrid Laurier
There are plenty of solid netminders to watch in U SPORTS hockey this season from Kara Mark to Taya Currie and Sophie Helfenstein. Howell posted an eye-popping 0.93 GAA and .955 save percentage last season with Laurier earning herself Second Team All-Canadian honors. Returning for her third season, there's still upside in her game.
Tegan Pare, Windsor, D,
Other U SPORTS Women's Hockey Players To Watch:
Jill Hennessy (Nipissing), Clara Chisholm (Wilfrid Laurier), Mikayla Cranney (Queen's), Gillian Warren (Ottawa), Isa MacPhee (Mount Royal), Angélie Jobin (Concordia), Toby Graham (STFX), Sophie Helfenstein (Guelph),