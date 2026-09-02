15 NCAA Women's Hockey Rookies To Watch In 2026-27

Nobody could miss Adrianna Milani at the U-18 Summer Series between Canada and USA, except those trying to stop her. Milani had nine points in three games for Canada and was the main reason Canada beat USA in the series. She's an electrifying talent who is agile, and can strike from anywhere finding her shooting lanes without hesitation. She's a year ahead of her peers as the 2009 born forward fast tracked to the NCAA from the Etobicoke Dolphins program.