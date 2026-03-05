Atlantic Hockey America Announces All-Star And All-Rookie Teams

Atlantic Hockey America has unveiled their 2025-26 women’s hockey conference First and Second Team All-Stars, as well as their All-Rookie team.
Headlining their First Team All-Stars were senior Tessa Janecke and Grace Outwater of Penn State and Robert Morris forward Jessica MacKinnon. Janecke led all AHA players in scoring this season with 44 points in 26 games. She was followed by MacKinnon who recorded 24 goals and 41 points in 36 games this season. In AHA play, Outwater was the conferences leading scorer, and she was third in overall points with 40 points in 33 games.
First Team defenders included Penn State's Kendall Butze and RIT's Emma Pickering. Netminder Katie DeSa finished conference play with a 16-1-0 record to be named the conference First Team goaltender.
Second Team AHA All-Stars included Mercyhurst's Julia Perjus, and Penn State seniors Katelyn Roberts and Maddy Christian. Defenders Danica Maynard of Penn State and Mercyhurst's Payten Evans were honored, as was Mercyhurst netminder Magdalena Luggin.
The Atlantic Hockey America All-Rookie Team included Perjus and Maynard, as well as Slovakian rookie Tatiana Blichova (Lindenwood), Linnea Misner (Robert Morris), Mikah Keller (Penn State), and Ava Drabyk (Syracuse).