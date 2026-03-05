Atlantic Hockey America Announces All-Star And All-Rookie Teams

Headlining their First Team All-Stars were senior Tessa Janecke and Grace Outwater of Penn State and Robert Morris forward Jessica MacKinnon. Janecke led all AHA players in scoring this season with 44 points in 26 games. She was followed by MacKinnon who recorded 24 goals and 41 points in 36 games this season. In AHA play, Outwater was the conferences leading scorer, and she was third in overall points with 40 points in 33 games.