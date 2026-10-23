Ava Thomas Loves Being The Underdog, But Continues To Score Like A Frontrunner

The Boston College forward never wanted to leave home for prep school while growing up, and she’s kept that mentality as a college player. In the summers, she helps run a girls hockey camp in hopes of growing the sport in her area– participants have already doubled in the two years her camp has been running. Thomas loves giving advice to the girls, usually between 7 and 15 years old, who are building a hockey community that didn’t exist in the same way when she was there.