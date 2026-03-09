Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Behind Penn State's Firepower, Katie DeSa Has Been Their Rock cover image

Behind Penn State's Firepower, Katie DeSa Has Been Their Rock

Ian Kennedy
10m
Penn State was one of the highest scoring NCAA women's hockey programs in the league this season. Behind that firepower however, was the solid netminding of Katie DeSa who is set to enter the 2026 PWHL Draft.

In 24 Atlantic Hockey America games this season, Penn State outscored their opponents 117-27.  Overall, Penn State rode their high powered offense to a 36-5 record this season and an AHA title.

Behind that scoring however, was the solid netminding of Katie DeSa, one of NCAA women's hockey's most consistent goalies over the past four seasons. 

DeSa, a back-to-back national semi-finalist for NCAA Goaltender of the Year had a rock solid career posting 24 shutouts and a career .931 save percentage for the Nittany Lions. 

When Penn State's offense, led by players like Tessa Janecke, Maddy Christian, and this season rookie Matilde Fantin faltered, DeSa was there. Next on her list of goals is to make the jump to the PWHL. It's not an easy move for goaltenders in a league where very few netminding positions exist. 

"I’m very excited about the PWHL and the direction it’s heading," said the Pawcatuck, Connecticut product. "It’s been amazing to see how quickly the league has expanded, and I can’t wait to see how it continues grow. There’s a lot of momentum around women’s hockey right now, and the PWHL is creating a visible platform for players to compete at the highest level."

At Penn State, DeSa has won conference titles and was the 2025 Atlantic Hockey America Goaltender of the Year. A technical netminder, DeSa is proud of what she's helped build with the Nittany Lions, and hopes to be part of continuing to build a bigger and better future for professional women's hockey.

Katie DeSa highlights

"At Penn State, I was proud to contribute to the growth of the program and to play a role in building something bigger than myself," she said. "I'd love to carry that same mindset into the next level, by contributing not just on the ice, but to the continued growth and success of the league as a whole. I’m so incredibly grateful that there’s an opportunity to play in the best league in the world right here in North America. That visibility and level of competition means so much for the future of the game, and I’d be honored to be a part of it."

With her goals set on establishing herself as a reliable and consistent netminder at the pro level DeSa wants her career to not only be defined by her on-ice stats, but by the way she impacts her future team off the ice as well, just as she has at Penn State.

"Long term, my goal is to build a career that is not defined just by performance, but by leadership," DeSa said. "I want to be known as someone who raises the standard through work ethic, accountability, and positive energy. Off the ice, I hope to use my platform to continue growing the game, connecting with youth players, and helping increase opportunities for girls in hockey. Ultimately, I want my career to reflect sustained excellence, growth, and commitment to leaving the game better than I found it."

If the next stage of Katie DeSa's career progresses as her college career has, she's on the right path to achieve those goals and more.

