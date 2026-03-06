Canadian University Leagues Begin To Hand Out Annual Awards

Canada West named their First and Second Team All-Stars, as well as their 2025-26 All-Rookie roster. The list was headlined by a trio of players from the University of British Columbia including forwards Grace Elliott and Annalise Wong who are both declaring for the PWHL Draft. Elliott was Canada's leading goal scorer with 24 goals in 28 games. They were joined by third year Thunderbirds defender Jaylyn Morris representing UBC as First Team All-Stars. Rounding out the Canada West First Team All-Star roster were netminder Amelia Awad from the University of Calgary, Mount Royal defender Summer Fomradas, and University of Manitoba Bisons forward Aimee Patrick.