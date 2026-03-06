Canadian University Leagues Begin To Hand Out Annual Awards

Leagues across Canada in U Sports women's hockey are handing out their annual awards and naming All-Star and All-Rookie teams with playoffs underway.
Many of the top players from Canada's university loop will soon be declaring for the PWHL Draft.
Here's a look.
Concordia University swept the major awards for Quebec's top university loop. Jessymaude Drapeau from Concordia University was named Player of the Year. Drapeau is expected to declare for the PWHL Draft after leading the nation in scoring with 39 points in 24 games this season. She will be the RSEQ nominee for the Brodrick Trophy as U SPORTS player of the year. She was joined by Angelie Jobin as Rookie of the Year, Julie Chu as Coach of the Year, and netminder Jordyn Verbeek for her community and social involvement.
RSEQ also named their First Team All-Stars and All-Rookie team. The First Team All-Star roster from RSEQ included Jessymaude Drapeau (Concordia), Emilie Lussier (Concordia), last year's U Sports Player of the Year Gabrielle Santerre (Bishop’s), Emilie Lavoie (Concordia), Jade Picard (Montréal) and Jordyn Verbeek (Concordia).
The RSEQ All-Rookie team included Sandrine Chouinard (Bishop’s), Frederike Verpaelst (Concordia), Elodie Boutin (McGill), Meghan Lesage (Montréal), Angelie Jobin (Concordia), and Laurence Boivin (Bishop’s).
University of St. Thomas Tommies netminder Katie Sweeney was named the Atlantic University Sport women's hockey MVP for the season, making her the AUS nominee for the Brodrick Trophy for U SPORTS player of the year. Toby Graham led all AUS rookies with 18 points this season to earn Rookie of the Year honors, while fellow STFX teammate and team captain Landyn Pitts was named Most Sportsmanlike Player. Also from STFX, Bree MacPherson was named Top Defensive Player, while Marisa McClocklin of the St. Mary's Huskies was recognized with the Student-Athlete Community Service Award. St. Thomas head coach Peter Murphy rounded out the awards as Coach of the Year.
The AUS First Team All-Stars were goalie Katie Sweeney (St. Thomas), defenders Abigail Mackenzie (Saint Mary's) and Orianna MacNeil (UPEI) and forwards Claire Carruthers (STFX), Payton Hargreaves (New Brunswick), and Erica Plourde (Moncton).
Second Team AUS All-Stars were goalie Annick Boudreau (Moncton), defenders Lainey Joyce (St. Mary's) and Amber Daley (St. Thomas), and forwards Katelyn Scott (New Brunswick), Nadia Lavoie (St. Thomas), and Olivia Eustace (New Brunswick).
The AUS All-Rookie team included goalie Taya Christie (New Brunswick), bluelineers Leslie Cuddihy (Saint Mary's) and Kali MacDonald (UPEI), and forwards Toby Graham (STFX), Keira Grant (New Brunswick), and Laci Boyd (STFX).
Canada West named their First and Second Team All-Stars, as well as their 2025-26 All-Rookie roster. The list was headlined by a trio of players from the University of British Columbia including forwards Grace Elliott and Annalise Wong who are both declaring for the PWHL Draft. Elliott was Canada's leading goal scorer with 24 goals in 28 games. They were joined by third year Thunderbirds defender Jaylyn Morris representing UBC as First Team All-Stars. Rounding out the Canada West First Team All-Star roster were netminder Amelia Awad from the University of Calgary, Mount Royal defender Summer Fomradas, and University of Manitoba Bisons forward Aimee Patrick.
The Canada West Second Team All-Stars were Calgary Dinos forward Brooklyn Anderso, Mount Royal fourth year forward Allee Gerrard, and University of Alberta Pandas forward Abby Soyko. The Second Team defenders were Louise Fergusson from the University of Manitoba, Trinity Western's Presleigh Giesbrecht, and British Columbia netminder Elise Hugens, who is another prospect to continue her career professionally.
Finally Canada West's All-Rookie roster was headlined by Finnish forward Peppi Virtanen of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, a pair of Mount Royal Cougars in forward Keyana Bert and defender Isa MacPhee, Manitoba forward Sara Harbus, Trinity Western defender Sadie Isfeld, and University of Regina Cougars goaltender Amy Swayze.