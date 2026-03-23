"Challenging" But Memorable Season Ends In NCAA National Championship For Wisconsin

Ohio State was back on its feet going into the second period, holding Wisconsin to just four shots in the initial 10 minutes, and leading with 12. But two penalties between the teams, one on Ava Murphy and another on Mira Jungaker played in the Badgers’ advantage. By the end of the second period, the Badgers had leveled the Buckeyes’ shots on goal count at 11, and neither had found the back of the net. Ohio State doubled faceoffs 30 to 14 but possession remained back and forth.