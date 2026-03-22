Concordia And Montreal Find Familiar Foes In U Sports National Championship Final

Montreal however, has proven every prediction wrong at this tournament already. The Carabins were given the 8th seed to enter the tournament, earning them an opening round match up with the top seed University of British Columbia. Montreal beat them 4-3 in a shootout to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, they came up against the 4th ranked University of New Brunswick, and handed them a lopsided 5-1 defeat. Audrey-Anne Veillette had two goals while Juliette Rolland, Laurie-Anne Ethier, and Jade Picard also scored for Montreal, while Hailey Jackson had the lone UNB goal in the game.