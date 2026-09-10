Delaware Looking To Continue Women's Hockey Growth In Second Season At NCAA Division 1 Level

"We grew a lot last year, which was really exciting to see," said head coach Allison Coomey. "I think for us last year and in this coming year, just continuing to focus on the process, getting...our players to buy into that, and they did a tremendous job last year, for such a young team of, you know, as hard as it was sometimes, with the results we got, we were in every game. At least we felt that way."