Delaware Looking To Continue Women's Hockey Growth In Second Season At NCAA Division 1 Level
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Delaware was a first year NCAA Division 1 women's hockey program last season. This year, the expectations for the program are bigger, and according to head coach Allison Coomey, the Delaware Blue Hens are ready to meet that challenge.
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