Early Season Standouts Headline Potential Patty Kazmaier Candidates

Joy Dunne is the odds on favorite to win the award this season. The Ohio State senior is considered the consensus top pick for the 2027 PWHL Draft, should she declare, is the only remaining skater for USA's national team in the NCAA, and will almost certainly land in the top 10 in scoring nationally. She's big, she can score, and she can take over shifts when she wants. Dunne isn't the only Ohio State player who will get a good look. Teammate Hilda Svensson is only in her second NCAA season, but could be the top scorer in the nation when it's all said and done, and she's an electric player both collegiately, and internationally for Sweden. Svensson is only a sophomore, but she's that good. It's a harder position to make your case, but senior netminders Eve Gascon (Minnesota-Duluth) and Ava McNaughton (Wisconsin) should also be in this conversation.