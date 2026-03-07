Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Elliott Named Canada West Player Of The Year For Second Consecutive Season Smashing Records cover image

Elliott Named Canada West Player Of The Year For Second Consecutive Season Smashing Records

Ian Kennedy
2h
Partner
624Members·5,527Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Canada West handed out their major awards with University of British Columbia forward and PWHL prospect Grace Elliott repeating as Canada West Player of the Year.

University of British Columbia forward Grace Elliott spent her final season of U Sports hockey re-writing UBC's record books, as she aims to enter the PWHL Draft. She capped off her career by repeating as the Canada West Women's Hockey Player of the Year.

In 28 games this season, Elliott scored 24 goals and 37 points, leading British Columbia to a Canada West record breaking season with 26 wins.

“She’s going to go down as being the GOAT at UBC," said UBC Thunderbirds head coach Graham Thomas. "It’s all well deserved and we’re really proud of her. She’s so humble. The first thing when you talk to her, she will talk about her linemates and teammates and giving credit to the people who have helped her along the way. Everyone she has worked with, she’s just like a sponge, she always wants to take away everything she can and get better. It’s been amazing to watch her grow as a person, as a leader. But at the end of the day, she’s a competitor, she wants to win and she’s happy if she doesn’t get a goal in a game as long as we win." 

Elliott finished her season as the UBC Thunderbirds' all-time leader in goals, points, plus/minus, and shots on goal, and broke Hayley Wickenheiser's single season record with 12 game winning goals, surpassing her mark of seven from the 2011-2012 season.

The 6-foot-2 Elliott is also the the first back-to-back Player of the Year winner since Calgary’s Iya Gavrilova in 2015 and 2016.

Grace Elliott highlights

Calgary netminder Amelia Awad was named Canada West Goaltender of the Year, while British Columbia's Jaylyn Morris was Defender of the Year, and Mount Royal's Isa MacPhee was Rookie of the Year.

British Columbia bench boss Graham Thomas was Coach of the Year, while Alberta Pandas forward Abby Soyko won the Canada West Sportsmanship and Athletic Ability award, and Regina Cougars player Tessa Stewart was the Student-Athlete Community Service Award winner.

UBC ThunderbirdsCanada West
College