Emma Venusio Poised for a Standout Second Season with Wisconsin

Emma Venusio has built her game on composure and competitiveness, a combination that has carried her from Toronto rinks to the international stage and now into her second season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Toronto native made her mark with the Etobicoke Dolphins of the Ontario Women's Hockey League, developing into one of the team's most reliable defenders. As a sophomore, she helped the powerhouse Dolphins capture a Provincial Championship and by the end of her junior career, she was wearing the captain's "C" and putting up 56 points, including 32 goals.

That success carried onto the international stage. Venusio earned back-to-back medals with Team Canada at the U-18 Women's World Championships, winning gold in 2023 and bronze in 2024. She logged important minutes in both tournaments, trusted for her steady play in her own zone and her ability to move the puck up the ice with confidence.

Following her international success, Venusio brought that experience to the NCAA with the Wisconsin Badgers, joining one of the most competitive programs in women's college hockey. As a freshman, she appeared in all 41 games for the team, recording one goal and 15 assists while finishing with a +35 rating.

Her stat line only tells part of the story. Venusio quickly proved that she could handle the pace and the physicality of NCAA hockey, logging steady minutes and playing a key role on a defence that helped Wisconsin to capture the NCAA women's hockey title this past season in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over Ohio State. Her ability to make clean exits, stay calm under pressure, and create offence from the back end made her a reliable piece of the Badgers' blueline.

Heading into her second season, Venusio is ready to take another step. With a year of experience behind her, she can expand her role, lean on her puck-handling ability, and continue to grow as a two-way defender in one of the country's top programs.

