Five Ideas To Take U SPORTS Women's Hockey To The Next Level

PWHL teams just don't put resources into scouting U SPORTS the way they scout the NCAA. PWHL scouting overall is lacking and not befitting of a truly professional league, and with the need to expand the PWHL's talent pool, the league is missing out on quality players from Canada. Hosting an annual U SPORTS Top Prospects game bringing together the best graduating players looking to turn pro. This season 39 U SPORTS athletes declared for the PWHL Draft with British Columbia's Grace Elliott and Concodia's Emilie Lavoie hearing their names called in the draft. Others like Broderick Trophy winner Jessymaude Drapeau will attend PWHL training camps. Rotating an event like this between the PWHL's four Canadian markets, or coupling it with a Takeover Tour game in a Canadian market would make the game accessible for PWHL scouts, who would likely be seeing almost every player on the ice for the first time in person. Hosting it midseason would perhaps give teams reason to follow players down the stretch and bring a larger PWHL representation to the Canadian national championships.