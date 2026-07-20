Five NCAA Schools Who Should Add NCAA Division 1 Hockey As The Sport Continues To Flourish

The school already completed a feasibility study, but many believe any hope of a program at the University of Michigan is several years away. Michigan has one of the best men's hockey programs in the nation, and the state is a hot bed for producing top women's hockey talent. When they reach college however, they all need to leave the state. With PWHL Detroit moving in however, the heat is going to get turned up yet again for Michigan and the six other school's in the state with men's hockey, but not women's hockey. Michigan's ACHA team plays in the CCWHA.