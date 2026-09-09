Four Years Into Their Return, Robert Morris' Seniors Are Set For Something Special

"As far as our team goes, I think we're the deepest team that we've had since returning, which is really great," said Bittle. "I think last year, we were a little top-heavy as far as on the score sheet. I think we've brought in some players that are going to be able to help supplement that a little bit. But also on the back end, we've gotten a little bit stronger as well. So, really excited to see what happens."