Four Years Into Their Return, Robert Morris' Seniors Are Set For Something Special

Robert Morris' women's hockey team is entering their fourth season since their program returned from a hiatus. They're deeper than ever with their seniors set for a special season, bolstered by a strong group of transfers.
There was a time when Robert Morris was not only a top team in the Atlantic Hockey America (formerly CHA) conference, but nationally.
The program ended the 2016-17 season ranked 8th nationally. From that season, to 2020-2021, Robert Morris advanced to the conference title game five straight seasons, winning twice, including in 2020-21.
Following that season however, Robert Morris University pulled the plug on their women's hockey program. The best players from the program dispersed to other schools, some hung up their skates, and the gap in the conference hurt every program, not just Robert Morris.
Now, after returning to the ice in 2023-24 under new head coach Logan Bittle, Robert Morris is entering their fourth season back together, with their recruits from that season entering their senior year. It's an important milestone for the program, that continues to seek the same level of success they had before shutting down for two years.
"We're really excited, we're in year four of coming back from our hiatus, and it's really, really cool to see our fourth-year players, the players that have been here from the beginning, the growth they've shown, the leadership that they've shown, continue to show with our new players, whether it be transfers or freshmen," said Bittle. "So really, really excited to see what they bring this year."
Bittle says he believes this is the deepest roster the Robert Morris Colonials have fielded since their return. Prior to their hiatus, Robert Morris touted players like Toronto Sceptres netminder Raygan Kirk, Seattle Torrent forward Marah Wagner, former PWHL Toronto forward Brittany Howard, and other past and present pros like Maggy Burbidge, Michaela Boyle, Lexi Templeman, Emilie Harley, Emilie Curlett, Joelle Fiala, Leah Marino, Courtney Kollman, and others. Former assistant coach and athlete Chelsea Walkland is set to join PWHL Hamilton as an assistant coach this season.
"As far as our team goes, I think we're the deepest team that we've had since returning, which is really great," said Bittle. "I think last year, we were a little top-heavy as far as on the score sheet. I think we've brought in some players that are going to be able to help supplement that a little bit. But also on the back end, we've gotten a little bit stronger as well. So, really excited to see what happens."
Among their recruits is Rio Pierre, a Manitoba-born forward who represented Manitoba at the U-18 National Championships this year, and scored 53 points in 45 games, including 33 goals for the Kingston Jr. Ice Wolves of the OWHL this season in Ontario. She'll have built in chemistry with fellow Kingston teammate Ava Vrana who is joining Robert Morris this season as well.
The Colonials' main source of support for their roster this season however, came from the program being active in the transfer portal. They've brought in Bridget Stevenson, Greta Brezenski, and Caroline Aufiero from Clarkson, as well as Lucy Thiessen from Boston University.
Leading scorer Jessica MacKinnon is back as well after putting up 41 points in 36 games in her first season after transferring from Clarkson, as is the team's leading goal scorer in Alaina Giampietro who scored 17 goals in 35 games last season, and veteran defender Thalia D'Elia. Starting goalie Margaret Hatch is also back for another go around.
Robert Morris opens their 2026-27 NCAA women's hockey schedule with a home series against NEWHA's Post University September 25 and 26 before travelling to face the back-to-back-to-back-to-back Atlantic Hockey America champions, Penn State the following weekend. They will also play non-conference games this season against RPI, and will face Minnesota State in the Ice Breaker tournament at Boston University before playing either Boston University or Yale for their second game of the event. Later in the season they will travel to Assumption for a series, before closing out their AHA regular season February 13 against Syracuse.