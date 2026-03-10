Grace Outwater Is Proving She Belongs Among College Hockey's Elite

"Coming here was such an awesome decision because the facilities, everything, the coaching staff has been awesome. Our rink is incredible. Our gym is incredible. And then we have so much stuff that we have access to, and that's really helped me with my game," she said. "I'm able to fully focus on what I need to do. Now I get to work on skills all the time and have a trainer throughout the season, and also being able to look at video with our team, and then individually with the coach has really helped me with my game overall."