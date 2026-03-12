Hudson And Heard Named OUA MVP's As Ontario Hands Out Top U Sports Women's Hockey Accolades

Queen's University's Sophie Hudson and the University of Guelph's Katherine Heard were named the OUA women's hockey East and West division MVP's respectively headlining the league's 2025-26 awards.
Hudson, a chemical engineering student, tied for the OUA scoring lead with 13 goals and 31 points in 21 games for the Gaels this season. Heard captained the Gryphons this season recording 25 points in 26 games, and is also recognized as one of the top two-way players in the OUA.
The OUA East Rookie of the Year was Queen's Goals forward Jada Wood, while the OUA West Rookie of the Year was University of Windsor Lancers' forward Lerissa Stevenson.
Earning Defender of the Year honors were Queen's blueliner Scarlett Nowakowski and Windsor Lancers defender Teagan Pare.
The Goaltender of the Year honors went to Queen's netminder and mechanical engineering student Emma Tennant, who posted a 1.99 GAA and .934 save percentage this season, while the OUA West Goaltender of the Year was Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks backstopper Sarah Howell who posted 21 wins, a 0.93 GAA and .955 save percentage.
The OUA East Coach of the Year was Queen's bench boss Morgan McHaffie, while the West honor went to Wilfrid Laurier's Kelly Paton.
For their contributions to the community, Ottawa Gee-Gees captain Béatrice Bilodeau was recognized with the OUA East Marion Hilliard Award, while TMU Bold captain Cailey Davis was awarded the East Champion of EDI honor.
From the West York Lions forward Abby Hicks earned both the Marion Hilliard Award and Champion of EDI honor.
Toronto Varsity Blues captain Kaitlyn McKnight was recognized for her leadership with the OUA East True Sport Award, while Guelph Gryphons defender, and masters of business administration student Arielle MacDonald earned the OUA West True Sport Award.
The OUA also named their conference First ad Second Team All-Star rosters. The OUA East First Team All-Stars included Sophia Hudson (Queen's(, Abby Whitworth (Toronto), Mikayla Cranney (Queen's), Scarlett Nowakowski (Queen's), Maelle Laplante (Ottawa), and Emma Tennant (Queen's).
The OUA West First Team All-Stars were Katherine Heard (Guelph), Clara Chisholm, (Wilfrid Laurier), Carly Orth (Waterloo), Teagan Pare (Windsor), Katina Duscio (Waterloo), and Sarah Howell (Wilfrid Laurier).
The OUA East Second Team All-Stars were Gillian Warren (Ottawa, Jill Hennessey (Nipissing), Christina Alexiou (Toronto), Tessa Kosec (Nipissing), Kalie Chan (Toronto), and Clara Genier (Ottawa). The West Second Team All-Stars were Bridget Cameron (Windsor), Tatum James (Waterloo), Maeve Sutherland-Case (Guelph), Kara den Hoed (Wilfrid Laurier), Arielle MacDonald (Guelph), and Sophie Helfenstein (Guelph).
Rounding out the OUA's 2025-26 women's hockey honors were the conference All-Rookie teams. The OUA East All-Rookie team included Jada Wood (Queen's), Emily Harrison (Ontario Tech), Erica Buckley (Carleton), Maddy Collins (TMU), Olivia Brassard (Toronto), and Sydney Pyburn (TMU). The OUA West All-Rookie team included Lerissa Stevenson (Windsor), Lacey Larmand (Western), Brooke Williams (Waterloo), Staysha Hiebert (Windsor), Marra Klassen (Wilfrid Laurier), and Olivia Tran (York).